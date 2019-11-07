Quantemplate Announces Completion of Executive Management Team

Company consolidates veteran insurance industry talent to continue expansion in the North American (re)insurance market

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 -- Quantemplate , a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced the completion of its executive management team. The new management team will be responsible for continuing the growth and expansion of the Company across the U.S. and European markets by leveraging their in-depth insurance industry experience and expertise in marketing, sales, technology and business development.



Leading the team is David Lundgren, CEO and Director of Quantemplate. Lundgren brings with him over 25 years of experience in optimizing company operations and growth strategies for companies including General Electric, Allianz, CUNA Mutual Insurance Co. and Ag Pro Exchange. As the CEO he will shape the business strategy, optimize the execution and develop talent within the company.

Driving the company’s product strategy will be Scott Quiana, Head of Products, Marketing & Partnerships. Quiana brings over 30 years in the industry and spent a large portion of his career at RMS opening new markets, scaling various businesses and enabling growth through new products. He will use this experience to drive product innovation and develop the company’s brand experience. Graham Chesney, Head of Global Sales and Solutions will push the team’s global sales and customer success. Chesney has a background in IT with over 16 years of experience implementing technology and business solutions for the insurance industry at companies such as SunGard/FIS. He will be responsible for growing the business in the United States, UK and Europe. Quiana will be based in New York City while Chesney will be based in London.

Focusing on product development, the Quantemplate team has selected James Clark as the Head of Technology & Engineering, bringing over 15 years of experience in commercial software engineering and building high performing development teams. Clark joined Quantemplate as an engineer and has worked his way up through the Product Management role and will now focus on providing an environment that allows the product development team to thrive.

Completing the team is Caroline Murphy, Head of Finance & Operations at Quantemplate. Murphy has extensive experience in supporting businesses through their investment processes, leading and developing finance teams and driving strong business operational processes. Prior to joining Quantemplate she worked across various business sectors including a number of SaaS businesses and start-ups.

The completion of the Quantemplate management team comes shortly after the Company’s redomiciling to the U.S. The Company will continue its international expansion by focusing on growing its team of trusted (re)insurance veterans and building out the operational infrastructure to support its increased customer onboarding, acquisition, marketing and product development activities in the U.S. and European markets.

“With a large number of our customers based in the U.S., we aim to continue to fortify Quantemplate’s presence in the North American market, providing our customers access to our cloud-based automated suite of digital data solutions to help meet their financial goals,” said David Lundgren, CEO and Director of Quantemplate.

To learn more about Quantemplate, please visit our website at www.quantemplate.com

About Quantemplate

Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company's data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex, data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand business, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance.

Company Contact

Scott Quiana

Quantemplate

scott.quiana@quantemplate.com

Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

FischTank Marketing and PR

kate@fischtankpr.com



