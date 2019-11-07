AMD Introduces World’s Most Powerful 16-core Consumer Desktop Processor, the AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X

/EIN News/ -- – AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X rounds out 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop processor series, arriving November 25 –

– New AMD Athlon™ 3000G processor to provide everyday users with unmatched performance per dollar, coming November 19 –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD announced the release of the highly anticipated flagship 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor, available worldwide November 25, 2019. AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor brings the ultimate processor for gamers with effortless 1080P gaming in select titles1 and up to 2X more energy efficient processing power compared to the competition2 as the world’s fastest 16-core consumer desktop processor3. In addition, AMD also announced a significant performance uplift4 coming for mainstream desktop users with the new AMD Athlon 3000G, arriving November 19, 2019.

“We are excited to bring the AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X to market later this month, offering enthusiasts the most powerful 16-core desktop processor ever,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client channel, AMD. “We are focused on offering the best solutions at every level of the market, including the AMD Athlon 3000G for everyday PC users that delivers great performance at an incredible price point.”

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X: Fastest 16-core Consumer Desktop Processor

Offering up to 22% performance increase over previous generations5, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X offers faster 1080p gaming in select titles1 and content creation6 than the competition. Built on the industry-leading “Zen 2” architecture, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X also excels in power efficiency3 with a TDP7 of 105W.

As the fastest 16-core consumer desktop processor available3, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor offers incredible performance best experienced with a liquid cooling solution. AMD is recommending the use of an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator. A list of AMD recommended coolers can be found on AMD.com to ensure enthusiasts can maximize the potential of the Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

MODEL CORES/

THREADS BOOST8/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP7 (WATTS) PLATFORM PCIe® Gen 4.0 LANES (processor + AMD X570) SEP (USD)9 AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X 16/32 Up to 4.7/3.5 72 105W AM4 44 (36 useable) $ 749 Nov 25, 2019

AMD Athlon 3000G: Versatile Everyday Processor, Unlocked

AMD also announced a significant upgrade coming for mainstream desktop users with the new AMD Athlon 3000G processor, arriving November 19, 2019. The new AMD Athlon 3000G with Radeon™ Graphics brings reliable computing experiences to a wide range of users, from day-to-day needs to high-definition PC gaming, offering faster framerates when gaming and enhanced productivity performance over competition4 at an incredible price point. The Athlon 3000G is the first “Zen”-based Athlon processor that is unlocked for overclocking potential, delivering the only unlocked processor in its segment10.

MODEL CORES/

THREADS PROCESSOR FREQUENCY (GHZ) GRAPHICS TDP7 (WATTS) PLATFORM SEP (USD)9 AVAILABILITY AMD Athlon™ 3000G 2/4 3.5 Radeon™ Vega 3 35W AM4 $ 49 Nov 19, 2019

AMD AM4 Platform Developments

To ensure the best experiences for all users, this month, AMD released AGESA version 1004 to its motherboard ecosystem. Containing more than 150 updates, AGESA 1004 offers significant improvements for the AM4 platform focused primarily on stability. Key improvements include AMD X570 stability and compatibility with add-in devices, PCIe® device support and stability, and interoperability of PCIe®, USB, SATA, and device reset capabilities, alongside performance enhancements with fastest core utilization and further boost frequency optimizations for the AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X. More information on the specific updates AGESA 1004 can be found here .

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in herein are plans only and subject to change. “Zen” and “Zen 2” are codenames for AMD architectures, and are not product names. GD-122.

