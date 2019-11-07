YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) Partners with ICONNICS/Protec; Opens Customer Development and Demo Center in Korea

Company continues to expand presence in APAC to provide its customers with faster cycles of learning

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and “more-than-Moore” markets, today announced it has partnered with ICONNICS, Inc. and Protec Co., Ltd. to open a new customer development and demo center in Incheon, Korea. Through this partnership, YES is increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region by bringing its clean, coat and cure products directly to customers, enabling them to achieve faster cycles of learning to quickly develop and release new processes into high-volume manufacturing.



“YES continues to gain traction in Korea’s advanced packaging, compound semiconductor, life science and optical coating markets. We are pleased to partner with ICONNICS and Protec to grow our presence in Asia and bring the benefits of our products to our mutual customers,” said Ken MacWilliams, CEO of YES. “We look forward to building closer relationships with our Korean customers by investing in locally-placed, state-of-the-art development and demo centers that provide them with access to YES technology and services that support their cutting-edge roadmaps.”

ICONNICS and Protec are leading suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Korea. With this partnership, YES will expand its customer base, develop closer relationships with key customers and provide local process capability. ICONNICS and Protec will be able to provide a larger portfolio of clean, coat and cure products and related services to their customers.

“We are pleased to partner with an industry leader like YES to supply the Korean market with innovative products that we believe will improve our customers’ cost of ownership and process efficacy,” said Sean Lee, president of ICONNICS.

YES’s flagship product, the VertaCure system, provides significant benefits for next-generation advanced packaging. These benefits include ~50% improvement in cure time, ~30% lower cost of ownership, better film quality and higher reliability. Typical applications are polyimide, BCB or PBO cure; wafer-to-wafer bonding anneal; vacuum anneal; and pre-metal or pre-PVD bake and degas.

“We continue to experience strong growth in our advanced packaging business. By partnering with YES to open a customer development and demo center in Korea, we’re able to provide our key customers with the latest advances in clean, coat and cure technology to help them quickly develop and release new processes as well as grow our business,” said JS Park, senior director at Protec.

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company’s product lines include high-temperature vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Livermore and Fremont, and a growing presence globally. For more information about YES, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

