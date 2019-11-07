Part & Parcel Launches Industry-First Plus-Size Talent Agency

The company on a mission to create opportunities for plus size women launches major initiative to increase plus size representation and visibility in the media, in retail and across the world

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part & Parcel, the company providing products, services, and opportunities for plus-size women, today announced the launch of Part & Parcel Talent – a first-of-its-kind talent platform exclusively representing the plus community. Born from the company’s own challenges finding body-diverse plus-size models to showcase its apparel and footwear collections, Part & Parcel is doubling down on its mission to create more economic opportunity and representation for plus-size women — starting with an industry in need of evolution: modeling.



Virtually no modeling agencies in the country represent models above a size 22. Part & Parcel has created a place where brands can find and hire plus models of all sizes and shapes (not just women size 14 with hourglass figures), providing access to a plus-size body-diverse talent pool that represents real American women. Part & Parcel Talent’s inaugural modeling group includes 15 plus women, ranging from sizes 14-36, with hopes to expand to triple the number by early next year.

“From day one, Part & Parcel has made product in sizes 14-36 – but finding fit and lifestyle models in this size range has been a huge challenge.” said Lauren Haber Jonas, CEO and founder of Part & Parcel. “Not only were we looking for women of larger plus sizes, but we wanted to work with models that represented the true dimensionality of plus size bodies – something we couldn’t find.”

Because Part & Parcel is focused on increasing representation and providing opportunity to plus women, Talent models have the freedom to work with any plus size brand and any modeling agency. In addition to this “open source” approach, Part & Parcel creates a seamless and joyful plus experience on and off set for each model by advocating for everything from their specific dietary and physical needs, to handling travel accommodations to ensure they’re comfortable. More, models have access to workshops and master classes taught by industry experts, such as Erica Lauren, to grow and develop their skills and self confidence, with the goal of cultivating a sought-after group of talent for other brands to sign – ultimately, supporting the community with more opportunities.

“Our hope with Talent is for plus size women to not only see themselves represented and celebrated by the retail community, but also see new opportunities to thrive in all areas of their lives,” says Jonas. “This is an open call for all fashion brands to commit to more authentic representation of the plus community.”

A core piece of Part & Parcel’s mission is dedicated to developing more economic opportunities for plus women, who typically earn lower salaries and are less likely to be hired or promoted than their straight-sized counterparts. Part & Parcel Talent is the next iteration of the company’s mission — providing more opportunities for plus-size women to work, earn, and find economic stability — on the path to creating a world where plus thrives.

By December 2020, Part & Parcel hopes to have 100 plus women signed to Talent, and invites all brands dedicated to driving the industry forward to hire from Part & Parcel Talent alongside the company.

About Part & Parcel

Part & Parcel is building a world where plus thrives by creating products, services, and opportunities exclusively for plus-size women. Launched in 2019, the company started with fashion (sizes 14-36), sold in a unique affiliate model exclusively between plus size women, intended to put money back in the pockets of the plus community. Recently, Part & Parcel launched another avenue for plus-size women to see opportunity – a first-of-its-kind plus-inclusive modeling agency. Part & Parcel has created a powerful platform and a rich community for plus-size women, connected by a deep understanding of each other and the potential of a world where plus thrives.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Part & Parcel

partandparcel@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.