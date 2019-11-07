Rockset Partners with Tableau to Power Real-Time Dashboards on NoSQL Data

Tableau users can visualize NoSQL data from modern sources like Apache Kafka® and Amazon DynamoDB in real time, without a single line of code, for operational monitoring and analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the serverless search and analytics company that enables real-time SQL on NoSQL data, today announced the capability to build interactive, live Tableau dashboards on NoSQL data, without requiring users to write a single line of code. Making it possible to capture NoSQL data from sources such as Apache Kafka and Amazon DynamoDB, Rockset provides seamless access to new data types and formats, allowing Tableau users to realize the full potential of operational monitoring and analytics on their business data.



Today, businesses are challenged to understand the full story of their data as they fail to capture NoSQL data from databases like DynamoDB and event-streaming platforms like Kafka. In an effort to bring NoSQL data into business intelligence, considerable data engineering effort goes into complex ETL and data pipelines, which are difficult to build, expensive to maintain and experience hours of latency — making real-time analytics next to impossible.



Rockset is a serverless search and analytics engine in the cloud that makes it easy to build fast operational applications on terabytes of data simply using SQL. Only Rockset delivers millisecond-latency SQL directly on raw data, including nested JSON, XML, Parquet and CSV, making it possible to access and join a variety of data sources without requiring a major engineering investment or a single line of code. This enables developers and data engineers to build live dashboards and visualizations that query operational data from databases, data lakes and event streaming platforms via Java Database Connectivity (JDBC). Rockset’s partnership with Tableau delivers:



Real-Time SQL Dashboards on NoSQL Data from DynamoDB

Because Rockset is an operational analytics engine that is entirely serverless, it does not require provisioning, capacity planning or server administration in the cloud. Developers and data engineers can run complex queries with the full power of SQL and, using Rockset’s JDBC connector, enable visualizations that include NoSQL data from DynamoDB in Tableau dashboards in real time.



Real-Time SQL Dashboards on NoSQL Data from Apache Kafka

Rockset complements Kafka’s KSQL stream processing capabilities by serving as the “sink” that ingests the processed stream. With Rockset, streaming event data from Kafka is automatically represented as a dynamic SQL table and available for querying in seconds. Using Rockset’s JDBC connector, business teams are able to visualize real-time event streams that include NoSQL data in Tableau.



“As unstructured and semi-structured data needs continue to evolve, NoSQL databases like DynamoDB and event streaming platforms like Kafka are quickly gaining momentum, bringing with them the additional complexity of less structured, higher velocity data,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Businesses need to make sense of their NoSQL data while moving from batch to real-time analytics, but legacy ETL pipelines are ill-suited to meet this need. Rockset enables the ability to do fast SQL on NoSQL, enabling Tableau users to easily analyze data from sources such as DynamoDB and Kafka.”

“Many customers struggle to capture and make sense of their NoSQL data,” said Nick Brisoux, director of product management at Tableau. “With Rockset, our customers can build real-time Tableau dashboards by easily connecting to a variety of unstructured, streaming data sources, helping them make more informed business decisions.”



Supporting Resources:

About Rockset

Rockset is a serverless search and analytics engine that makes it easy to go from data to applications. Rockset was created by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @RocksetCloud .

Media Contact

Marta Debski

Offleash for Rockset

rockset@offleashpr.com

(810) 956-4501







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.