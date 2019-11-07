Handmade French Serveware from Jars Ceramistes

Makes Its Début at Food52

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars Ceramistes presents an exclusive, lush, collection of new French serveware and bowls at kitchen & home brand, Food52.

Handmade French Partage Serveware

These pieces may be used in some of Europe’s finest restaurants, but they’re made for everyday life, too. While that stoneware is subtle and elegant, it’s dishwasher-safe and microwave-friendly too. Here you’ll find shapes aplenty for sharing mains and sides (very apropos since partage is French for “share”), including classic and minimal oval platters, along with simple serving bowls. The soft, organic edges of the Feston and Bordure dishes are elegant and simple. The shapes come in soothing, muted pastels and earth tones, assuring that it will pair swimmingly with whatever’s already at the table.

Handmade French Petal Bowls

The gently fluted sides of these bowls could be dahlias or tulips or zinnias, take your pick. These beauts are hand-crafted with luxury in mind, but they’re built for everyday life too (yep, they’re dishwasher-safe and microwave-friendly!). While these cheery floral bowls are sure to take center stage on the table, they’re so pretty that they can be used all over the house.

Color has always been essential for Jars and is still one of the singularities of the products. Color inspiration is very instinctive and especially comes from nature. According to Tara Steffen, Marketing Director for Jars USA, “We usually have more colors we like than we can keep! But we really try to imagine elegant shades and ranges of colors that mix and match together. We especially love to play with effects and contrasts.”

The French dinnerware brand Jars Ceramics calls Anneyron, France home. Jars has the technical know-how of over 150 years of ceramics-making experience, plus a keen artistic vision that’s earned them spots on Michelin-starred tables like yam'Tcha and Septime. Their ceramics are handcrafted by artisans in the south of France and come in brilliant, beautiful colors with a touch of vintage charm and a bit of a modern flair. Jars Ceramics has been designated by the French Government as a Living Heritage Company, a label awarded to firms that keep high standards for their traditional and industrial expertise.

