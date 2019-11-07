Evolving Systems and Orange Belgium Win Prestigious World Communication Awards for Best Customer Experience

Orange Thank You Loyalty Program Lauded for Innovation

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services and its client, Orange Belgium, have won the Customer Experience prize at the 21st Annual World Communication Awards, held in London last week.



For over two decades the World Communication Awards have recognised innovation and excellence for global telecoms, and continue to be the most revered mark of achievement in the telecom industry. In keeping with the increasingly fluid relationship between vendors and operators, the categories presented are changed every year and now reflect the latest trends of 5G, AI, transformation, NFV and IoT as well as the traditional awards such as global and wholesale operator.

Winning the Customer Experience award recognizes Evolving Systems’ hugely successful engagement with Orange Belgium - for the continued management, enhancement and expansion of the telecom operator’s customer loyalty program, Orange Thank You.

The “Thank You” program, for example, enabled Orange Belgium to distribute 2.3 million gifts to its customers in 2018 alone. This has led to a significant increase in Orange Belgium’s Loyalty Net Promoter Score, +30 points in four years. Additionally, by integrating Orange Thank You in the MyOrange App, the program has hugely increased the penetration and usage of this mobile app.

The award was received at a gala dinner in London by a joint Evolving Systems/Orange Belgium team. Commented Jessica Lige, who represented Orange Belgium at the event: “We’re very proud to have our program recognised by our peers in the industry. Customer experience has become a game-changer in highly competitive markets and to be viewed as an innovator and leader in this area demonstrates our commitment to delivering an unmatched customer experience.”

“Evolving was initially selected by Orange Belgium to create a brand-new loyalty concept, provide the technical foundation and deliver our shared vision for customer loyalty,” continued Jessica Lige. “Since the program launched, we have been able to deliver a highly innovative, gamified loyalty concept that helped solidify and expand our value proposition to our customers. With our joint commitment, we have an exciting opportunity to continue building upon our success and working together to take this program even further.”

“Evolving’s technology has helped digitalize Orange Belgium’s customers and re-engineer how they view and engage with their loyalty campaigns,” said Adhish Kulkarni, SVP of Solutions at Evolving Systems. “Together with Orange Belgium, we have enabled a more intimate and cost-effective customer experience while enabling Orange Belgium to better understand its customer needs and preferences on a truly personalized, individual level,”

Concluded Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems: “I am immensely proud that our company and a key client has won such a prestigious award. Loyalty programs in the telco industry are presently being reinvented and Orange Belgium demonstrates Evolving’s solutions are driving real, proven innovation in a highly competitive market.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 80 customers in over 55 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com.



