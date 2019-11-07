Blink Charging Deploys Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Hotel Rose

/EIN News/ -- New Blink IQ 200 Charging Stations offer Hotel Guests the Fastest Level 2 Charging Stations Available

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products, announced that the company has deployed electric vehicle charging stations at Hotel Rose in the heart of downtown Portland.

The EV stations are installed in the property’s main parking lot outside of the entrance. The Blink equipment offers hotel guests the fastest level 2 charging speeds with the new equipment, being the only Level 2 EV Charging equipment on the market capable of outputting 80 amps of power.

Hotel Rose is part of the Staypineapple Hotel Group offering extraordinary locations, whimsical designs, and thoughtful amenities, including the installation of EV charging stations to meet the demands of its trendy and technologically savvy guest.

“Being a forward-thinking hotel in one of Portland’s most vibrant neighborhoods, we’re very excited about our new Blink IQ 200 charging stations as they fit perfectly into our vision of thoughtful amenities for our on-the-go guests,” said a Hotel Rose Representative.

The IQ 200 charging stations are connected to the Blink network and are capable of delivering nearly 20 kWh to electric vehicles reducing charge times for newer EVs. The new Blink stations join the rapidly expanding network of Blink charging stations across the northeast and can be located on Blink’s mobile app and the Blink Charging website ( www.blinkcharging.com ).

“We are very excited to have our fast IQ 200 charging stations expanding across the northeast and throughout Portland. The amount of EVs seen on the streets reinforces the need for destinations such as Hotel Rose to answer the growing demand for EV charging at their destinations. Hotel Rose is a great example of a hospitality brand that constantly considers the ever-developing needs of their guests,” stated Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

###

ABOUT STAYPINEAPPLE

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Staypineapple represents a brand of ten privately owned and managed hotels in Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and New York. Focused on thoughtful service and design with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the brand wholeheartedly embraces the pineapple’s symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information, visit www.staypineapple.com or call 866-866-7977.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV Charging Stations deployed. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com .

Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

InvestorRelations@BlinkCharging.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.