Algorithmia CEO Diego Oppenheimer to Present on Continuous Deployment for Machine Learning at AWS re:Invent

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorithmia , a leader in machine learning deployment, announces its plans to exhibit at AWS re:Invent, the annual cloud computing trade show hosted by Amazon. Algorithmia CEO Diego Oppenheimer will deliver a presentation at the show on how machine learning is fundamentally changing the way enterprise organizations are building and maintaining applications.



“ML is the future of application development, but presently, many ML teams are flailing without a process or trying to shoehorn their ML workflow into tools that don’t fit the requirements,” said Oppenheimer. “This session will help ML teams assess and respond to the differences between traditional and ML-driven software development life cycles, and learn to build a process and stack to bring efficiency to emerging development.”

More information about the presentation, including location, time and date, can be found here . Algorithmia will be in booth #311 at re:Invent.

About Algorithmia

Algorithmia’s software connects major data sources, orchestration engines, and step functions; deploys models from major frameworks, languages, platforms, and tools; serves and scales model inference on infrastructure with high efficiency; and manages the ML life cycle with tools to collaborate, iterate, audit, secure, and govern. Over 90,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia’s platform to date, including representatives of the United Nations, numerous government intelligence agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.algorithmia.com .

