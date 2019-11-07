Reputation.com, Mitchells and Butlers, and Kia Motors (UK) Share Game-Changing Strategies for Gaining Actionable Customer Experience Insights at CX Europe 2019

Companies Showcase Expertise in Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences Through Online Reputation & CX Management at Forrester Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced its participation at Forrester Research’s CX Europe 2019 with a breakout session titled, “Harnessing Data in the Wild: Game-Changing Strategies for Gaining Actionable CX Insights.” The session will be held at the event on Friday, November 15 in London.



During this presentation, Jason Grier, Chief Customer Officer at Reputation.com, David Hart, Customer Experience Manager at KIA Motors (UK) and David Blackhurst, Central Operations Director for Mitchells and Butlers will discuss why in today’s Feedback Economy, it is essential to tune into what customers are saying about brands online, and to respond appropriately. Attendees will learn how brands can collect and analyze unstructured data for unprecedented insight into the customer experience, and take action to transform that experience to meet & exceed customer needs and expectations.

WHAT: “Harnessing Data in the Wild: Game-Changing Strategies for Gaining Actionable CX Insights” WHO: Jason Grier, Chief Customer Officer, Reputation.com

David Hart, Customer Experience Manager, Kia Motors (UK)

David Blackhurst, Central Operations Director, Mitchells and Butlers

WHEN: November 15, 2019

9:30 a.m. GMT

WHERE: CX Europe 2019 Conference

InterContinental London - The O2

London



