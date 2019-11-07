HRchitect Participates in KronosWorks 2019, the World’s Leading Workforce Information Exchange

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KronosWorks -- HRchitect, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) systems technology consulting services, today announced it is participating in KronosWorks 2019 , the world’s leading workforce information exchange, taking place Nov. 10-13 at the ARIA in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kronos Incorporated , a leading provider of workforce management and HCM cloud solutions, KronosWorks brings together 3,000 Kronos customers, partners, product experts, and industry thoughts leaders to celebrate innovation, data insights, and the importance of meaningful work.



As a Kronos Partner, HRchitect is showcasing its HCM technology consulting services in the KronosWorks Expo Hall, including its unique blend of strategic and implementation-related consulting services for Kronos’ HCM and workforce management solutions, including Workforce Dimensions. HRchitect became a trusted services partner of Kronos in early 2019 and brings tremendous consulting experience to Kronos customers, including industry best practices, change management, client-side project management assistance, and much more.

“HRchitect is pleased to exhibit at its first KronosWorks since becoming part of the Kronos eco-system,” stated Matt Lafata, President and CEO of HRchitect. “This platform allows us to get in front of Kronos customers and introduce them to the service offerings of HRchitect that can be of assistance to them in their journey with Workforce Dimensions as well as products that integrate with Workforce Dimensions, such as SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle and others.”

Each year, KronosWorks provides attendees with exclusive first-looks at new and enhanced Kronos technologies and product integrations while delivering hundreds of interactive learning sessions and networking opportunities with Kronos experts, business and technology partners like HRchitect, and customers to drive best practices around workforce management, HCM, preparing for the future of work, and improving workforce productivity through the employee experience.

In line with the Kronos GiveInspired corporate giving charter, KronosWorks attendees are invited to join the Putt for a Purpose “Get Social, Give Back” event in the Expo Hall where Kronos will donate $10 for every putt made – with an additional $5 for every picture posted to social media with #KronosWorks – up to $20,000 to the One Bahamas Fund to support hurricane relief and rebuilding efforts.

About HRchitect

As the leader in HCM Systems strategic consulting, HRchitect offers end-to-end HR technology consulting services focused around strategic planning, evaluation and selection, change management, implementation, project management and ongoing support of HCM systems of all types including Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Learning Management, Benefits, Core HR/Payroll, and more. Over the past two decades, working on thousands of successful engagements for clients of all sizes and industries across the globe, our experience is vast and unsurpassed. We have expertise around all major HCM systems including Benefitfocus, Kronos, Oracle, Saba, SAP SuccessFactors, Taleo, and more. HRchitect is a name you can trust for all of your organization’s HCM technology-related consulting needs.

