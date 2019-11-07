ABM Partners with JetBlue Airways for Fueling Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that the Company will be responsible for into-plane fueling services for JetBlue flights out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas.

“We partner with JetBlue for a number of services at airports across the country, including catering logistics, as well as janitorial and passenger services, and we are excited to add into-plane fueling,” said Stan Livingston, Vice President, ABM.

ABM’s Aviation team has quickly grown the into-plane fueling services line since introducing it on March 1, 2019, as part of its extensive solution offerings for airlines and airports. With the addition of JetBlue, ABM now fuels more than 140 flights daily across three airports.

“ABM is a long-time, trusted partner and we look forward to the expertise they bring to the table for into-plane fueling services, which is a critical part of any airline operation,” said Brad Barton, Senior Analyst, JetBlue.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, into-plane fueling, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909.

