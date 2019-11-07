Arcturus Therapeutics Expands Platform with STARR Technology™

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT, the “Company”), a leading messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that the Company is expanding its platform to include STARR ( S elf- T ranscribing A nd R eplicating R NA) technology™ for human and animal health vaccine applications.

The STARR technology™ platform combines self-replicating RNA with LUNAR®, a leading nanoparticle delivery system, into a single solution for partners. STARR technology™ is delivered into the cell to generate a protective immune response or drive therapeutic protein expression to potentially prevent against or treat a variety of diseases. The self-replicating RNA-based therapeutic vaccine triggers rapid and immediate antigen expression within host cells and a stronger T-cell response. This combination is expected to provide longer-lasting RNA, lowering dose requirements compared to traditional RNA-based vaccines.

“We are pleased to add the STARR technology™ to our platform,” said Pad Chivukula, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arcturus. “Our expertise in RNA design and manufacturing combined with our LUNAR® nanoparticle delivery system may provide a unique solution to companies developing human and animal health vaccines.”

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies – LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry, STARR technology™ – and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (177 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.Arcturusrx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, the likelihood of success of the Company’s technology or potential development of any products, the status of preclinical and clinical development programs, the planned initiation of clinical trials, the expected employment of key personnel, the adequacy of the Company’s funding relative to its capital requirements and the Company’s future cash and financial position, are forward-looking statements. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact

Neda Safarzadeh

Arcturus Therapeutics

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(646) 597-6983

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com



