Aptose to Present at BIO-Europe Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the 25th Annual International BIO-Europe Partnering Conference, being held November 11th -13th in Hamburg, Germany. Aptose will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings.



25th Annual International BIO-Europe Partnering Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 15:45 CET Location: Hamburg Messe, Hamburg Level 0, B1, Room 4

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences SMP Communications Greg Chow Susan Pietropaolo Senior Vice President, CFO 201-923-2049 650-718-5028 susan@smpcommunications.com gchow@aptose.com LifeSci Advisors, LLC Daniel Ferry Managing Director 617-535-7746 Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



