MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Fiscal 2020 first quarter revenues of $161.0 million

Fiscal 2020 first quarter operating income of $68.3 million

Fiscal 2020 first quarter adjusted operating income of $74.7 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, MSG Networks Inc. generated revenues of $161.0 million, a decrease of 2% as compared with the prior year period. In addition, the Company generated operating income of $68.3 million, a decrease of 13%; adjusted operating income of $74.7 million, a decrease of 12%; and net income of $43.1 million, a decrease of 8%; all as compared with the prior year period.(1)

President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, "While the media landscape is clearly evolving, we believe our exclusive live sports content continues to be very valuable to the distributors, advertisers and viewers we serve. Our recent repurchase of a significant number of our outstanding shares demonstrates not only our opportunistic approach to utilizing our substantial free cash flow to create value for shareholders but also the confidence we have in our long-term outlook."

Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenues $ 160,981 Operating income 68,274 Adjusted operating income $ 74,660 Net Income 43,067 Diluted EPS $ 0.57





(1) See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

Fiscal 2020 first quarter total revenues of $161.0 million decreased 2%, or $3.5 million, as compared with the prior year period. Affiliation fee revenue decreased $2.1 million, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in subscribers of 7% and, to a lesser extent, an unfavorable $0.7 million affiliate adjustment recorded in the current year quarter, partially offset by the impact of higher affiliation rates. Advertising revenue decreased $0.6 million, primarily due to a lower net decrease in deferred revenue related to ratings guarantees. Other revenues decreased $0.7 million, due to the absence in the current year quarter of $0.7 million in fees related to Fuse Media.

Direct operating expenses of $68.7 million increased 3%, or $2.0 million, as compared with the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher rights fees expense, mainly a result of annual contractual rate increases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $22.3 million increased 32%, or $5.4 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing expenses, employee compensation and related benefits and professional fees. The overall increase includes $1.0 million in expenses in the current year quarter that are not indicative of the Company's core expense base.

Operating income of $68.3 million decreased 13%, or $10.6 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expense), the decrease in revenues and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses.

Adjusted operating income of $74.7 million decreased 12%, or $9.9 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense), the decrease in revenues and, to a lesser extent, higher direct operating expenses. Excluding the impact of the $1.0 million in expenses that are not indicative of the Company's core expense base, the $0.7 million unfavorable affiliate adjustment and the absence of $0.7 million in Fuse Media fees, fiscal 2020 first quarter adjusted operating income would have decreased 9%, or $7.6 million, as compared with the prior year quarter.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits and 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses. Because it is based upon operating income, adjusted operating income also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the Company without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

We believe adjusted operating income is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income measures as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income, please see page 6 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow (“Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, both of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall ability to generate liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is generated for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors for comparison of the Company’s generation of liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, please see page 8 of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 160,981 $ 164,464 Direct operating expenses 68,660 66,655 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,320 16,903 Depreciation and amortization 1,727 2,045 Operating income 68,274 78,861 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,928 1,592 Interest expense (10,815 ) (11,922 ) Other components of net periodic benefit cost (258 ) (405 ) (9,145 ) (10,735 ) Income from operations before income taxes 59,129 68,126 Income tax expense (16,062 ) (21,196 ) Net income $ 43,067 $ 46,930 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.62 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,063 74,895 Diluted 75,464 75,693

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods.





This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating income $ 68,274 $ 78,861 Share-based compensation expense 4,659 3,676 Depreciation and amortization 1,727 2,045 Adjusted operating income $ 74,660 $ 84,582

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,363 $ 226,423 Accounts receivable, net 107,988 108,349 Related party receivables, net 2,549 16,091 Prepaid income taxes 3,545 1,968 Prepaid expenses 2,950 2,003 Other current assets 4,552 5,286 Total current assets 481,947 360,120 Property and equipment, net 9,031 9,302 Amortizable intangible assets, net 32,878 33,743 Goodwill 424,508 424,508 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,095 — Other assets 38,472 39,226 Total assets $ 1,001,931 $ 866,899 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 412 $ 907 Related party payables 996 941 Current portion of long-term debt 23,065 111,789 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,926 — Income taxes payable 7,898 — Share repurchase obligation 253,078 — Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 7,350 15,466 Other accrued liabilities 6,770 13,898 Deferred revenue 907 185 Total current liabilities 305,402 143,186 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,076,849 906,228 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,433 — Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 24,485 25,834 Other employee related costs 4,826 4,713 Other liabilities 190 2,310 Deferred tax liability 244,995 243,396 Total liabilities 1,669,180 1,325,667 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Deficiency: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 360,000 shares authorized; 61,540 and 61,287 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 643 643 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 90,000 shares authorized; 13,589 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 136 136 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 45,000 shares authorized; none outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital — 9,916 Treasury stock, at cost 2,719 and 2,972 shares as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (417,691 ) (179,561 ) Accumulated deficit (242,946 ) (282,414 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,391 ) (7,488 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (667,249 ) (458,768 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 1,001,931 $ 866,899

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Summary Data from the Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,149 $ 62,978 Net cash used in investing activities (1,233 ) (830 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 78,024 (97,408 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 133,940 (35,260 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 226,423 205,343 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 360,363 $ 170,083

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,149 $ 62,978 Less: Capital expenditures (1,233 ) (830 ) Free cash flow $ 55,916 $ 62,148

Capitalization

September 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,363 Credit facility debt(a) 1,102,500 Net debt $ 742,137 Reconciliation of operating income to AOI for trailing twelve-month period(b) Operating Income $ 299,312 Share-based compensation expense 19,070 Depreciation and amortization 7,080 Adjusted operating income $ 325,462 Leverage ratio(c) 2.3x (a) Represents aggregate principal amount of the debt outstanding including borrowings under the revolving credit facility. (b) Represents reported adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve months. (c) Represents net debt divided by adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve-month period, which differs from the covenant calculation contained in the Company's credit facility.



