Head of State decorates Angolan personalities and institutions

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 7 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is to decorate this Thursday various Angolan personalities and institutions that fought for the country's national independence and reconstruction process.,

In the Presidential Palace will be citizens of relevant trajectory, decisive for Angola's building efforts, people who have stood out in the arts, culture, science, entrepreneurship, sport and also social activism.

According to Luís Fernando, the President’s secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs, the award of honours represents the act of a reconciled and inclusive country.

“The ceremony, in some of the aspects, will allow us to understand the differentiated manner in which the President of the Republic marks his management, term in office, whereby he makes clear his commitment towards an Angola for all, a society in which merit comes always before any choice”, he said.

With this act, Luis Fernando said that “the society will understand signs of clear determination of a President who wants a society truly open, democratic, a reconciled country for which inclusion is the right way, above the fractures of the past or the issues that separated and divided Angolans”.

This will be the second time that President João Lourenço distinguishes different Angolan personalities.

In 2018, João Lourenço awarded honours to civil and military personalities, some posthumously, in recognition of their contribution to the achievement and preservation of the National Independence, as well as peace and democracy.

