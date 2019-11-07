Angolan human rights report at UN Council

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 7 - Angola attends the thirty-fourth section of the UN Human Rights Council happening in Geneva from 4 to 15th of the current month, in which the country will also present the Implementation Report for the Third Universal Periodic Assessment Cycle. ,

The interactive dialogue on Angola happens also this Thursday and the adoption of the Report on 12 November.

For this, the minister of International Affairs, Manuel Augusto, arrived in that country on Wednesday, leading a delegation comprised by the secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, as well as senior officials from the different ministerial departments that make up the Intersectoral Commission for the Preparation of National Human Rights Reports (CIERNDH).

At the section, Angola will present all progress in terms of the implementation of the recommendation received at the Second Cycle (2015), legislative measures, institutional policies, the human rights framework in Angola and its challenges.

Therefore, attention will be given to the current context of Human Rights under the National Development Plan (PDN 2018-2022) and the National Human Rights Strategy 2019-2022, the efforts on the human rights defence system, the approval of the new Penal Code, the progress on justice access and citizenship, reinforcement of the dialogue with the civil society, fight against corruption and others.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR), the process signed in April 2008 by the Human Rights Council to improve the Human Rights framework in each of the member states of the United Nations (UN).

At the meeting, it will be discussed the current situation of all member states based on the obligation established at the United Nations Charter and the Human Rights tools, as well as the international humanitarian l law.

The UPR checks the fulfillment of obligations and commitment in human rights topic for all 193 UN members every four years.

Angola is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2018-2020 period, and previously it was a member from 2007-2010 and 2010-2013.

The Angolan Government presented in November 2014 and March 2015 the Second Universal Periodic Report on the promotion and protection of Human Rights in the country. The first was presented in 2010.

