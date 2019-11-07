Plug Power Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has announced today its 2019 third quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at http://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q319Plug

Join the call:

Date: November 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 am ET

Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1267329&tp_key=c906f44fd0

Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com, on the company’s home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

