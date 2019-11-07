KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Strong Growth with Continued Focus on Fundamentals

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2019 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 15.2% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 6.0% to $369.4 million in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018

Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 39.8% to $44.0 million from $31.5 million in Q2 2019, and increased by 35.3% from $32.5 million in Q3 2018

TAD Sherbrooke facility progressing on time and on budget

Amended Senior Credit Facility to increase overall borrowing capacity by $50 million

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2020

“We are very pleased by our Adjusted EBITDA of $44 million for the third quarter, representing an increase of over 35% compared to the prior year. This solid performance reflects pricing across all business segments, higher sales volumes, and the benefits from our Operational Excellence (OpEx) program, all within a more favourable cost environment,” indicated Dino Bianco, KP Tissue CEO.

“As expected, the Away-From-Home (“AFH”) segment continued its trend of quarterly sequential improvements, while the Consumer segment was quite strong in both Canada and the U.S., with improved gross margins. The TAD Sherbrooke facility is on track as planned.

“While we did benefit from favourable input costs in the third quarter and we anticipate a similar dynamic for the fourth quarter, the trend in input costs could reverse itself in upcoming quarters. As we complete fiscal 2019 and think about 2020, we remain focused on building our brands, executing the OpEx program and AFH turnaround and completing the TAD Sherbrooke facility,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

KPLP expects Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 to be in the range of Q3 2019, and significantly higher than Q4 2018.

KPLP Q3 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $369.4 million in Q3 2019 compared to $348.6 million in Q3 2018, an increase of $20.8 million or 6.0%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the benefit of pricing across all business segments in 2019 and higher sales volumes.

Cost of sales was $317.0 million in Q3 2019 compared to $311.4 million in Q3 2018, an increase of $5.6 million or 1.9%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volume, the cost of outsourced manufacturing and higher maintenance spending, while lower pulp costs and the operational transformation initiatives had a favourable impact in the quarter. Freight costs decreased primarily due to lower carrier rates, particularly in the U.S. while warehousing costs increased compared to Q3 2018. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 85.8% in Q3 2019 compared to 89.3% in Q3 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $25.8 million in Q3 2019 compared to $20.6 million in Q3 2018, an increase of $5.2 million or 25.3%. The increase was primarily due to increased compensation related costs compared to Q3 2018, and higher advertising and promotion expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.0% in Q3 2019 compared to 5.9% in Q3 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $44.0 million in Q3 2019 compared to $32.5 million in Q3 2018, an increase of $11.5 million. The higher Adjusted EBITDA resulted from the positive impact of pricing across all business segments, lower pulp costs and higher sales volumes along with the benefit from operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by unfavourable sales mix, the cost of outsourced manufacturing and maintenance costs, and higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $10.5 million in Q3 2019 compared to $4.2 million in Q3 2018, an increase of $6.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million as discussed above and a decrease in interest expense of $2.1 million, partially offset by restructuring costs of $1.6 million, an unfavourable change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability of $1.5 million, higher income tax expense of $1.2 million, and an unfavourable foreign exchange difference of $1.0 million.

KPLP Q3 2019 Financing Activity

On September 19, 2019, KPLP entered into a second supplemental credit agreement to the sixth amended and restated credit agreement related to its revolving credit facility (the Senior Credit Facility). The maturity date of the Senior Credit Facility was amended to September 19, 2023. The Senior Credit Facility was increased to $250.0 million from $200.0 million and the covenants were amended to allow more flexibility. In connection with these amendments, Kruger Inc. has agreed to increase its participation in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) from 75% to 100% until December 31, 2020.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line, was $186.4 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $115.5 million as of June 30, 2019. The September 30, 2019 balance includes $32.2 million of cash and cash equivalents committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPLP has concluded a new land lease for its Gatineau tissue plant that commences in March 2028 and permits KPLP to secure the site until March 2053.

KPT Q3 2019 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2019. Included in the net loss was $1.6 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $0.7 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 14, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 5499897.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 14, 2019.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 15.2% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) one-time consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com : Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 82,407 169,884 8,837 Trade and other receivables 107,515 127,633 113,194 Receivables from related parties - 172 85 Current portion of advances to partners 101 - 1,928 Inventories 196,410 202,916 192,394 Income tax recoverable 555 362 522 Prepaid expenses 6,025 4,065 5,509 393,013 505,032 322,469 Non-current assets Advances to partners - 1,704 4,489 Property, plant and equipment 861,226 786,022 761,610 Right-of-use assets 105,128 94,247 99,174 Other long-term assets 8,115 10 6,331 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,276 14,924 15,327 Deferred income taxes 32,713 33,440 26,092 Total assets 1,576,410 1,596,318 1,396,431 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness - - 9,051 Trade and other payables 192,775 238,856 190,698 Payables to related parties 6,840 5,620 2,596 Income tax payable 463 80 498 Distributions payable 11,195 10,723 10,382 Current portion of provisions 761 292 333 Current portion of long-term debt 9,306 13,939 190,947 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,745 16,178 15,169 238,085 285,688 419,674 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 587,065 563,955 225,368 Lease liabilities 109,380 98,952 104,888 Provisions 5,427 5,398 5,973 Pensions 165,269 104,939 119,558 Post-retirement benefits 61,420 54,051 60,457 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,166,646 1,112,983 935,918 Current portion of Partnership units liability 6,187 - 1,928 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 114,978 116,524 158,381 Total Partnership units liability 121,165 116,524 160,309 Total liabilities 1,287,811 1,229,507 1,096,227 Equity Partnership units 399,061 376,274 356,240 Deficit (195,025 ) (102,502 ) (123,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 84,563 93,039 67,087 Total equity 288,599 366,811 300,204 Total equity and liabilities 1,576,410 1,596,318 1,396,431





Kruger Products L.P.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

Restated Restated 3-month

period ended September 30, 2019 3-month period ended September 30, 2018 9-month period ended September 30, 2019 9-month period ended September 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue 369,358 348,590 1,086,009 1,011,098 Expenses Cost of sales 317,053 311,400 962,884 901,057 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,751 20,553 73,177 63,535 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 7 (207 ) Restructuring costs, net 1,549 - 1,846 1 Operating income 25,004 16,636 48,095 46,712 Interest expense 11,445 13,425 34,175 39,911 Other (income) expense 2,344 (465 ) 4,057 544 Income before income taxes 11,215 3,676 9,863 6,257 Income taxes 728 (545 ) 1,656 (1,185 ) Net income for the period 10,487 4,221 8,207 7,442 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions (9,718 ) 11,051 (60,130 ) 28,722 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (421 ) 7,068 (6,752 ) 7,490 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment 4,037 (4,963 ) (8,476 ) 9,947 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,102 ) 13,156 (75,358 ) 46,159 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4,385 17,377 (67,151 ) 53,601





Kruger Products L.P.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

Restated Restated 3-month

period ended September 30, 2019 3-month

period ended September 30, 2018 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 10,487 4,221 8,207 7,442 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 14,637 15,537 43,533 45,783 Amortization 373 345 1,105 1,078 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (5 ) 434 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 1,547 - 4,641 716 Loss on sale of shares 586 - 586 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 488 (534 ) (1,170 ) 123 Change in fair value of derivatives (277 ) 69 - (295 ) Interest expense 11,445 13,425 34,175 39,911 Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,074 2,931 8,275 9,850 Provisions 2,764 25 3,437 86 Income taxes 728 (545 ) 1,656 (1,185 ) Loss (gain) on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 7 (207 ) Total items not affecting cash 35,366 31,254 96,240 96,294 Net change in non-cash working capital 11,851 6,291 (32,955 ) (34,609 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (4,488 ) (4,169 ) (11,641 ) (12,308 ) Provisions paid (388 ) - (860 ) (247 ) Income tax payments (817 ) (514 ) (2,414 ) (1,863 ) Net cash from operating activities 52,011 37,083 56,577 54,709 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,992 ) (7,551 ) (19,272 ) (35,869 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD2 project (52,252 ) - (94,460 ) - Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD2 project (754 ) - (2,207 ) - Government assistance received - 1,171 - 1,182 Purchases of software (123 ) 2 (1,457 ) (1,023 ) Proceeds on sale of shares 3,314 - 3,314 - Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - (1 ) 5 323 Net cash used in investing activities (56,807 ) (6,379 ) (114,077 ) (35,387 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt, net (11,203 ) (112 ) 23,985 195,001 Repayment of long-term debt (2,078 ) (408 ) (9,364 ) (127,516 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (927 ) (186 ) (1,280 ) (4,103 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,347 ) (4,282 ) (12,613 ) (11,820 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (6,101 ) (8,784 ) (20,048 ) (25,660 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (3,442 ) (5,609 ) (8,986 ) (18,374 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (28,098 ) (19,381 ) (28,306 ) 7,528 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (134 ) (186 ) (1,671 ) 293 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (33,028 ) 11,137 (87,477 ) 27,143 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 115,435 15,792 169,884 (214 ) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 82,407 26,929 82,407 26,929





Kruger Products L.P.

Segment and Geographic Results

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

Restated Restated 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 305,033 289,162 900,881 838,562 AFH 64,325 59,428 185,128 172,536 Total segment revenue 369,358 348,590 1,086,009 1,011,098 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 45,985 37,282 111,432 102,651 AFH (1,919 ) (3,496 ) (11,548 ) (5,622 ) Corporate and other costs (55 ) (1,266 ) (834 ) (3,228 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 44,011 32,520 99,050 93,801 Reconciliation to Net Income Depreciation and amortization 15,010 15,883 44,638 46,861 Interest expense 11,445 13,425 34,175 39,911 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 1,547 - 4,641 716 Change in fair value of derivatives (277 ) 69 - (295 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (5 ) 434 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 7 (207 ) Loss on sale of shares 586 - 586 - Restructuring costs, net 1,549 - 1,846 1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 488 (534 ) (1,170 ) 123 One-time consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives 2,332 - 3,615 - M&A related costs 115 - 854 - Income before income taxes 11,215 3,676 9,863 6,257 Income taxes 728 (545 ) 1,656 (1,185 ) Net income 10,487 4,221 8,207 7,442 Geographic Revenue Canada 213,179 205,254 618,758 596,791 U.S. 130,769 119,726 390,345 351,086 Mexico 25,410 23,610 76,906 63,221 Total revenue 369,358 348,590 1,086,009 1,011,098





KP Tissue Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

Restated Restated September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,724 1,694 1,658 Receivable from Partnership 487 269 - Income tax recoverable - 230 826 2,211 2,193 2,484 Non-current assets Investment in associate 80,929 99,421 94,952 Total assets 83,140 101,614 97,436 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,724 1,694 1,658 Payable to Partnership - - 52 Current portion of advances from Partnership 101 - 309 Income tax payable 324 - - 2,149 1,694 2,019 Non-current liabilities Advances from Partnership - 269 731 Deferred income taxes 3,200 3,634 515 Total liabilities 5,349 5,597 3,265 Equity Common shares 18,551 17,090 15,014 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 144,819 Deficit (100,481 ) (82,269 ) (77,706 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,902 16,377 12,044 Total equity 77,791 96,017 94,171 Total liabilities and equity 83,140 101,614 97,436







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Equity income (loss) 215 (789 ) (3,022 ) (3,186 ) Dilution gain 134 49 365 138 Income (loss) before income taxes 349 (740 ) (2,657 ) (3,048 ) Income taxes 729 92 2,258 (49 ) Net loss for the period (380 ) (832 ) (4,915 ) (2,999 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net loss: Remeasurements of pensions (909 ) 1,526 (7,459 ) 3,974 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (55 ) 701 (641 ) 760 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss: Cumulative translation adjustment 637 (851 ) (1,475 ) 1,654 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (327 ) 1,376 (9,575 ) 6,388 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (707 ) 544 (14,490 ) 3,389 Basic loss per share (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.52 ) (0.32 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,568,649 9,341,392 9,516,687 9,292,592







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss for the periods (380 ) (832 ) (4,915 ) (2,999 ) Items not affecting cash Equity loss (gain) (215 ) 789 3,022 3,186 Dilution gain (134 ) (49 ) (365 ) (138 ) Income taxes 729 92 2,258 (49 ) Total items not affecting cash 380 832 4,915 2,999 Net change in non-cash working capital 168 - 168 - Tax payments - - - (274 ) Advances received (paid) (168 ) - (168 ) 274 Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - - - Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distributions received 1,279 1,181 3,706 3,482 Net cash from investing activities 1,279 1,181 3,706 3,482 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,279 ) (1,181 ) (3,706 ) (3,482 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,279 ) (1,181 ) (3,706 ) (3,482 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - - -



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.