Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. Changes Name to Eco Allies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Eco Allies Inc, a Nevada corporation, OTC:SVSN (formally Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc.) announced today that to reflect the new direction of the Company’s core business into the eighty billion dollars a year climate mitigation industry, they have changed their name to Eco Allies Inc. http://ecoallies.biz



Through the recently acquired Climate Cure Capital Corporation, (CCCC) utilizing hemp biomass and their Super Green Paulownia Trees of which they have 10,000 trees harvested and in inventory, and 2,000 more currently being cultivated on a 10-acre tree farm in Atwater, California, they will generate biofuel, green gas, biochar, and electricity. 1 Acre of Paulownia trees can absorb 103 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Eco Allies now have approximately 5,000,000 Paulownia seeds on hand with the special genetics for the Super Green Paulownia Trees that extract methane from farm animals’ waste and pastures better than any other tree. A top analyst has stated the Eco Allies Paulownia trees should yield approximately $45 each over the next three years. Eco Allies is currently in discussions with dairy farmers and landowners nationally regarding the cultivation of Eco Allies Super Green Paulownia Trees. With the 295,000 tons of carbon credits, Eco Allies now owns through the CCCC acquisition and the future credits earned, the Company is launching an e-commerce site to sell these credits to corporations and the general public.

“We are proud to announce our new name and new concentration of focus furthering and expanding the Company's previous efforts,” said Eco Allies CEO Jack Honour. "In contrast to others in the hemp industry, our company found a special niche and added it to our plan.

“My good friend Trammell Crow, Founder of Earthx, which is held annually in Dallas and is the world’s largest exposition forum showcasing initiatives, research, innovations, and corporate practices serving the environment, (see https://earthx.org) was my inspiration in changing our core business mission to a company that serves its community, country, and the Earth through climate change mitigation,” stated Honour. “Two years ago, when we teamed up on the first Hemp Pavilion exhibit at Earthx, Trammell enlightened me to the positive impact our company could have by developing corporate practices that serve the environment. This motivated us to join the effort and from which Eco Allies was born. The Eco Allies group of companies which include Climate Cure Capital Corporation, CannaFloria Farms, and StereoVision Inc, intends to participate in next year’s Earthx, in Dallas scheduled from April 17th to April 24th. Please come join us.”



Eco Allies Inc. (OTC:SVSN) is a publicly-traded Nevada corporation focused on climate change mitigation and the carbon offset credits industry. http://ecoallies.biz With its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation, http://climatecurecapital.com its wholly-owned hemp farming, processing, and product subsidiary, CannaFlora Farms Inc http://cannaflora.com, and our planned hemp/climate mitigation REIT, http://hempreit.biz, Eco Allies has been launched into new hemp/climate mitigation business ventures. With its wholly-owned subsidiary StereoVision, Inc. http://stereovision.com along with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy Award-winning production company REZN8, http://rezn8.com/, Eco Allies can create, acquire, and produce multimedia content that has a positive environmental and cultural impact.



Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors and undertake no responsibility to update the status of the included content.

Jack Honour 818-326-6018 info@stereovision.com



