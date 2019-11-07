EVO Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, reported revenue was $122.4 million, compared to $144.8 million in the prior year, which reflects the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”), effective January 1, 2019. Adjusted revenue for the third quarter was $152.6 million, compared to $144.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 5%. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted revenue for the third quarter increased 8%. On a GAAP basis for the third quarter, net loss was $5.0 million or a loss of $0.05 per share, basic and diluted, attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $42.2 million for the quarter, compared to $38.4 million in the prior year. On a currency-neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 13% over the prior year.



“EVO delivered strong growth once again in the third quarter” stated James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. “We expanded our tech-enabled businesses through enhanced capabilities and distribution in both Europe and North America to secure additional growth opportunities to complement our bank referral channels. This quarter we also announced the acquisition of Delego to support our B2B business in the U.S. and Canada, as there is a long runway in this fast-growing component of the payments market.”

Outlook

“Based on our financial performance in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are providing an update to our 2019 guidance,” stated James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. We now expect reported revenue with the impact of ASC 606 to range from $486 million to $490 million. On an adjusted basis, adding back the impact of ASC 606, we now expect revenue to range from $596 million to $600 million for growth of 5% to 6% over 2018. On a currency neutral basis, we now expect adjusted revenue to grow 8% to 9% compared to 2018 results.

Net loss is expected to be in a range of $18 million to $13 million compared to a net loss of $99 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $159 million to $163 million, reflecting growth of 7% to 10% over 2018 adjusted EBITDA or 10% to 13% on a currency-neutral basis. Net loss per share attributable to EVO on a GAAP basis is now expected to be 19 cents to 15 cents, compared to a net loss per share attributable to EVO of 70 cents in 2018. Pro forma adjusted net income per share is now expected to be in the range of 58 cents to 61 cents, reflecting growth of 12% to 17%. These numbers are calculated based on a pro forma share count of 86.2 million shares, which includes all share classes.”

Non-GAAP financial measures

EVO Payments, Inc. has supplemented revenue, segment profit, net income/(loss) and earnings per share information determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these and other measures on an adjusted basis in this release to assist with evaluating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such measures may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. Management uses these adjusted financial performance measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. The Company believes that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s ongoing underlying operating performance and enhance the overall understanding of financial performance of the Company’s core business by presenting the Company’s results without giving effect to equity-based compensation, giving pro forma effect to the Company’s going forward effective tax rate following its Up-C reorganization, costs related to restructuring transactions, acquisition costs and other transitionary costs. This release also contains information on various financial measures presented on a currency-neutral basis. The Company believes these currency-neutral measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s performance without taking into account fluctuations caused by currency exchange rates in the non-U.S. jurisdictions where the Company operates. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. The Company also presents adjustments to its reported segment profit in this release. Segment profit is adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation, transition, acquisition-related and integration costs.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure presented in this release. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release because it is a key metric used by the Company’s management and board of directors to assess the Company’s financial performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors about the Company’s results of operations that management utilizes on an ongoing basis to assess the Company’s core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income before provision for income taxes, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, transition, acquisition-related and integration costs. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including: (a) it does not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; (c) it does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s indebtedness; (d) it does not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay the Company’s taxes; and (e) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Revenue $ 122,363 $ 144,758 (15 %) $ 356,398 $ 413,931 (14 %) Operating expenses: Cost of services and products, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 24,065 46,949 (49 %) 72,900 141,826 (49 %) Selling, general and administrative 63,864 67,802 (6 %) 196,592 242,982 (19 %) Depreciation and amortization 22,804 20,488 11 % 68,412 61,308 12 % Impairment of intangible assets 3,872 - NM 10,504 - NM Total operating expenses 114,605 135,239 (15 %) 348,408 446,116 (22 %) Income (loss) from operations 7,758 9,519 (18 %) 7,990 (32,185 ) NM Other (expense) income: Interest income 858 507 69 % 2,268 1,622 40 % Interest expense (11,085 ) (10,583 ) 5 % (34,006 ) (47,453 ) (28 %) Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated investees 167 (36 ) (564 %) 436 725 (40 %) Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated investee - 8,659 NM - 8,659 NM Other income (expense), net 888 211 321 % 2,498 (2,963 ) NM Total other expense (9,172 ) (1,242 ) 638 % (28,804 ) (39,410 ) (27 %) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,414 ) 8,277 (117 %) (20,814 ) (71,595 ) (71 %) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,590 ) (32,155 ) (89 %) 618 (7,974 ) (108 %) Net loss (5,004 ) (23,878 ) (79 %) (20,196 ) (79,569 ) (75 %) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (2,220 ) (2,433 ) (9 %) (4,798 ) (4,434 ) 8 % Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of EVO Investco, LLC 5,380 (1,078 ) NM 18,323 73,328 (75 %) Net loss attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. $ (1,844 ) $ (27,389 ) (93 %) $ (6,671 ) $ (10,675 ) (38 %) Earnings per share Basic ($0.05 ) ($1.51 ) ($0.22 ) ($0.60 ) Diluted ($0.05 ) ($1.51 ) ($0.22 ) ($0.60 ) Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 34,634,567 18,163,344 30,996,506 17,901,484 Diluted 34,634,567 18,163,344 30,996,506 17,901,484





EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and interest data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,809 $ 350,697 Accounts receivable, net 16,149 13,248 Other receivables 18,530 56,518 Due from related parties 34 1,871 Inventory 9,899 8,867 Settlement processing assets 310,206 248,330 Other current assets 14,807 11,817 Total current assets 681,434 691,348 Equipment and improvements, net 91,712 103,046 Goodwill 371,523 353,011 Intangible assets, net 261,825 290,139 Investment in unconsolidated investees 2,034 1,753 Due from related parties - 915 Deferred tax asset 171,016 72,296 Other assets 20,105 21,879 Total assets $ 1,599,649 $ 1,534,387 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 17,610 $ 41,819 Current portion of long-term debt 5,618 7,191 Accounts payable 10,551 48,935 Accrued expenses 102,837 112,281 Settlement processing obligations 467,776 428,328 Due to related parties 4,596 4,824 Total current liabilities 608,988 643,378 Long-term debt, net of current portion 702,053 676,865 Due to related parties 385 385 Deferred tax liability 17,364 13,519 Tax receivable agreement obligations, inclusive of related party liability of $111.5 million and $40.7 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 120,912 47,221 ISO reserves 2,751 2,684 Other long-term liabilities 1,758 2,924 Total liabilities 1,454,211 1,386,976 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,108,644 1,010,093 Shareholders' deficit: Class A common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 200,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 36,711,625 and 26,025,189 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 3 Class B common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 40,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 34,663,538 and 35,913,538 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3 4 Class C common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 4,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 2,333,955 and 2,461,055 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Class D common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 32,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 8,354,978 and 16,785,552 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital - 178,176 Accumulated deficit attributable to Class A common stock (471,603 ) (223,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,855 ) (2,993 ) Total EVO Payments, Inc. shareholders' deficit (480,450 ) (48,608 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests (482,756 ) (814,074 ) Total deficit (963,206 ) (862,682 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,599,649 $ 1,534,387





EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (20,196 ) $ (79,569 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68,412 61,308 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,006 7,856 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,362 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,055 Gain on sale of investment (250 ) - Share-based compensation expense 7,841 53,893 Impairment of intangible assets 10,504 - Deferred taxes, net (7,880 ) 504 Other 233 (8,053 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (2,546 ) 5,822 Other receivables 32,739 3,993 Inventory (1,487 ) 3,555 Other current assets (2,816 ) (5,165 ) Other assets (666 ) 53 Related parties, net 2,288 (3,001 ) Accounts payable (38,973 ) (16,744 ) Accrued expenses (7,234 ) 28,900 Settlement processing funds, net (15,579 ) 10,899 Other 67 42 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,825 66,348 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (38,832 ) (48,547 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (24,639 ) (38,963 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (4,759 ) (19,893 ) Net proceeds from sale of investments 250 - Issuance of notes receivable - (20 ) Collections of notes receivable 1,812 91 Collection of deferred cash consideration 4,882 - Net cash used in investing activities (61,286 ) (107,332 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 316,479 655,732 Repayments of long-term debt (318,919 ) (743,342 ) Deferred financing costs paid (2 ) (3,899 ) Contingent consideration paid (5,919 ) (1,621 ) Deferred cash consideration paid - (65,000 ) Acquisition of additional non-controlling interest - (16,916 ) IPO proceeds, net of underwriter fees - 231,500 Secondary offering proceeds 258,522

24,967 Purchase of LLC Interests, Class B common stock, and Class D common stock in connection with Secondary Offerings (239,538 ) - Repurchases of shares to satisfy minimum tax withholding (1,716 ) - Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 810 - Distribution to non-controlling interests holders (6,493 ) (6,136 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,224 75,285 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9,651 ) (3,959 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (38,888 ) 30,342 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 350,697 205,142 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 311,809 $ 235,484





EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Revenue $ 122,363 $ 144,758 (15 %) $ 356,398 $ 413,931 (14 %) Network fees1 30,234 - NM 81,608 - NM Adjusted revenue 152,597 144,758 5 % 438,006 413,931 6 % Currency impact2 - (3,674 ) NM - (12,649 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted revenue 152,597 141,084 8 % 438,006 401,282 9 % Net loss (5,004 ) (23,878 ) (79 %) (20,196 ) (79,569 ) (75 %) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (2,220 ) (2,433 ) (9 %) (4,798 ) (4,434 ) 8 % Income tax expense (benefit) 3,590 32,155 (89 %) (618 ) 7,974 (108 %) Interest expense, net 10,227 10,076 1 % 31,738 45,831 (31 %) Depreciation and amortization 22,804 20,488 11 % 68,412 61,308 12 % Share-based compensation3 3,019 2,021 49 % 7,841 53,284 (85 %) Transition, acquisition and integration costs4 9,821 (11 ) NM 29,803 19,664 52 % Adjusted EBITDA 42,238 38,419 10 % 112,182 104,057 8 % Currency impact2 - (1,190 ) NM - (3,383 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted EBITDA $ 42,238 $ 37,229 13 % $ 112,182 $ 100,674 11 % 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to the prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net loss or adjusted EBITDA. 2 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. 3 Represents share-based compensation expense. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the share-based compensation costs include a payroll tax charge related to share compensation. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the share-based compensation costs include vesting of awards at the time of the IPO. 4 For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $0.6 million of employee termination benefits, $5.3 million of acquisition and integration related costs, and a $3.9 million impairment charge related to the write-down of a trademark. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $3.9 million of employee termination benefits

and $4.7 million of acquisition and integration related costs. These items were offset by an adjustment of an $8.7 million gain related to the fair value mark-up on the acquisition of a previously minority owned subsidiary. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $2.7 million of employee termination benefits, $18.1 million of acquisition and integration related costs, and $9.0 million of impairment charges net of non-controlling interest. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, earnings adjustments include $6.3 million of employee termination benefits, $2.0 million of debt extinguishment costs, a $4.0 million strategic advisory fee, $16.0 million of acquisition integration related costs and the adjustment of the $8.7 million gain related to the fair value mark-up on the acquisition of a previously minority owned subsidiary.





EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 5 - Segment Information (unaudited) (dollar amount in thousands, transactions in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2019 Adjustments1 2019 Adjusted 2018 Adjustments2 Fx impact3 2018 Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions North America 279.1 244.4 14 % Europe 667.3 560.6 19 % Total 946.4 805.1 18 % Segment revenue North America $ 75,021 $ 9,485 $ 84,506 $ 79,487 $ - $ (690 ) $ 78,797 7 % Europe 47,341 20,749 68,090 65,271 - (2,984 ) 62,287 9 % Total 122,363 30,234 152,597 144,758 - (3,674 ) 141,084 8 % Segment profit North America 23,086 5,376 28,462 30,962 (5,804 ) (322 ) 24,836 15 % Europe 18,542 1,523 20,065 15,985 2,880 (868 ) 17,997 11 % Corporate (9,211 ) 2,923 (6,288 ) (8,518 ) 2,914 - (5,604 ) 12 % Total $ 32,417 $ 9,822 $ 42,238 $ 38,428 $ (10 ) $ (1,190 ) $ 37,229 13 % Segment profit margin - North America 30.8 % 33.7 % 39.0 % 31.5 % Segment profit margin - Europe 39.2 % 29.5 % 24.5 % 28.9 % Segment profit margin - Total 26.5 % 27.7 % 26.5 % 26.4 % 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to the prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net loss or segment profit. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the North America segment profit adjustments include $0.5 million of employee termination benefits, $1.0 million of acquisition and integration costs, and a $3.9 million impairment charge related to the write-down of a trademark. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $0.1 of employee termination benefits and $1.4 million of acquisition and integration costs. Corporate adjustments include $0.1 million of employee termination benefits and $2.8 million of acquisition and integration related costs. 2 For the three months ended September 30, 2018, North America segment profit adjustments include $1.5 million of employee termination benefits, $1.4 million of transaction and acquisition costs and an adjustment for the $8.7 million gain from the fair value mark-up on the acquisition of a previously minority owned subsidiary. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Europe segment profit adjustments include $2.5 million of employee termination benefits and $0.4 million of integration costs. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, Corporate segment profit adjustments include $2.9 million of transaction and acquisition related costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit excludes share-based compensation and therefore is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue. Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Adjustments1 2019 Adjusted 2018 Adjustments2 Fx impact3 2018 Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions North America 784.1 708.6 11 % Europe 1,860.6 1,565.9 19 % Total 2,644.6 2,274.5 16 % Segment revenue North America $ 222,643 $ 26,953 $ 249,596 $ 232,687 $ - $ (1,016 ) $ 231,671 8 % Europe 133,755 54,655 188,410 181,244 - (11,633 ) 169,611 11 % Total 356,398 81,608 438,006 413,931 - (12,649 ) 401,282 9 % Segment profit North America 65,618 15,483 81,101 73,616 (75 ) (483 ) 73,058 11 % Europe 41,857 7,310 49,167 42,657 3,100 (2,900 ) 42,857 15 % Corporate (25,095 ) 7,008 (18,087 ) (31,879 ) 16,638 - (15,241 ) 19 % Total $ 82,380 $ 29,802 $ 112,182 $ 84,393 $ 19,664 $ (3,383 ) $ 100,674 11 % Segment profit margin - North America 29.5 % 32.5 % 31.6 % 31.5 % Segment profit margin - Europe 31.3 % 26.1 % 23.5 % 25.3 % Segment profit margin - Total 23.1 % 25.6 % 20.4 % 25.1 % 1 Effective January 1, 2019, EVO adopted Accounting Standards Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, where certain amounts that we pay to third parties, including payment network fees are now netted against revenue. The adjustment reflected here is for comparability to prior year as these expenses were reflected in operating expenses in 2018. There is no net effect on net loss or segment profit. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the North America segment profit adjustments include $2.4 million for employee termination benefits, $7.1 million of acquisition and integration costs, and $6.0 million of impairment charges. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $0.1 million of employee termination benefits, $4.2 million of acquisition and integration costs, and $3.0 million in an impairment charge from a joint venture agreement net of non-controlling interest. Corporate adjustments include $0.2 million of employee termination benefits and $6.8 million of acquisition and integration related costs. 2 For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the North America segment profit adjustments include $3.8 million for employee termination benefits, $4.7 million of acquisition and integration costs, and an adjustment for the $8.7 million gain on fair value markup on the acquisition of a previously minority owned subsidiary. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $2.5 million of employee termination benefits and $0.6 million of acquisition and integration costs. Corporate adjustments include $16.6 million of acquisition and integration related costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit excludes share-based compensation and therefore is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue.





EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 6 - Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Net loss $ (5,004 ) $ (23,878 ) (79 %) $ (20,196 ) $ (79,569 ) (75 %) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (2,220 ) (2,433 ) (9 %) (4,798 ) (4,434 ) 8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 3,590 32,155 (89 %) (618 ) 7,974 NM Share-based compensation1 3,019 2,021 49 % 7,841 53,284 (85 %) Transition, acquisition and integration costs2 9,821 (11 ) NM 29,803 26,912 11 % Acquisition intangible amortization3 12,126 10,623 14 % 35,086 32,213 9 % Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes 21,332 18,478 15 % 47,118 36,379 30 % Income taxes at pro forma tax rate4 (4,928 ) (4,311 ) 14 % (10,884 ) (8,487 ) 28 % Pro forma adjusted net income $ 16,404 $ 14,167 16 % $ 36,233 $ 27,891 30 % Pro forma adjusted net income per share5 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 12 % $ 0.42 $ 0.34 24 % 1 Represents share-based compensation expense in each period. The 2018 periods includes a payroll tax charge related to share compensation.

