Altran and Edgecore Launch Fully Interoperable Virtualized Broadband Access Solution

Best-of-breed solution gives operators more control and delivers the benefits of virtualization with open networking frameworks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altran , the global leader in engineering and R&D services, and Edgecore Networks , the leader in open networking, have launched an SDN-enabled virtualized access solution (SDvAS) for use with open broadband access network systems. The suite of software frameworks will help customers achieve the benefits of virtualization while accelerating the path to open networking, an operator-led initiative supporting interoperability and cost-efficient service delivery.

Altran SDvAS boasts enhanced open networking frameworks with robust quality assurance and full-service support. One element, the SDvAS Virtual OLT (vOLT) framework, provides a rich set of features built on the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) VOLTHA, the Broadband Forum (BBF) Open Broadband Access (OB-BAA) with standardized NETCONF/YANG models, and the Altran Intelligent Switch Solution (ISS) control plane. Altran’s SDvAS access management solution (SAMS) enables SDN-based management and control of the SDvAS Virtual OLT and other third-party Virtual OLTs using the OB-BAA framework. Using this solution, customers can gain a migration path from traditional OLTs to virtualized solutions, resulting in valuable cost savings.

“Altran has championed interoperability standards across the industry, and this is a best-of-breed solution that delivers more control to customers with high reliability and maximum flexibility,” said Brian Bronson, President of Platforms and Solutions at Altran. “Most customers have not been able to fully benefit from virtualization yet. Thanks to this collaboration with Edgecore, we can now offer a comprehensive system integration and support model that eases the adoption of open networking while reducing operating expenses.”

Complementing the Virtual OLTs and addressing the need for scalable broadband network gateways (BNG) on open network hardware, Altran's SDvAS Virtual BNG provides a disaggregated, control plane and user plane separation (CUPS) solution for flexible network deployment. It supports the deployment of subscriber management functions as an elastic scalable virtual network function (VNF) on x86 compute nodes, along with traffic management capabilities on Edgecore’s open networking switches that are based on Broadcom’s StrataXGS and StrataDNX platforms.

“As a leading contributor to the OCP, ONF and TIP communities, Edgecore offers a comprehensive portfolio of open network core routing, broadband access and mobile backhaul solutions. We are delighted to have Altran as a member of our software partner ecosystem. Running on our open OLT platform, their software enables more choices for the broadband access market,” said Matt Roman, VP of Marketing and Product Management at Edgecore Networks.

For more information about Altran’s offerings for the networking industry, please visit https://northamerica.altran.com/software/networking .

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in automotive, aeronautics, space, defense & naval, infrastructure & transportation, industry & consumer goods, life sciences, communications, semiconductors & electronics, software & internet, finance and the public sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.altran.com .

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com .

