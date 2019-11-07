Global Dermatitis Drugs Market Review 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2030 | Major Players are LEO Pharma, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Sanofi

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dermatitis drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global dermatitis market was valued at about $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $25.52 billion at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2022. Major players in the market are LEO Pharma, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Sanofi.



North America was the largest region in the dermatitis drugs market. The dermatitis drugs market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Growth in Atopic Dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. Prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, a study conducted in Norway highlights that the overall incidence rate of atopic dermatitis has increased from 0.028 per person year in 2009 to 0.034 per person year in 2014.



The strict government regulations are one of the restraints for the dermatitis drug market. Atopic Dermatitis (eczema) usually occurs at a very early stage (0-5 years). In order to find the efficacy and efficiency of drug, it has to be tried on the every type of patients. The effects of certain drugs in adults are quite different than in children, as a reason results of the clinical trial cannot be used for the production of drug that will be served to the children. This hinders the research and requires more efforts in clearing regulation set by FDA. For example, as the patient population is largely children, FDA in its CFR Code Title 21, Part 50 Protection of Human Subjects, and subpart D has laid down guidelines for the additional safeguard for children in clinical investigation. The regulation is in compliance with Children's Health Act of 2000 that requires all the children subjected to clinical trial be given additional protection.



The Dermatitis market has witnessed a trend of increasing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility. M&As are playing a significant role in today's world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come. The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolio and improve market presence. Companies are also strategically making M&As with a view to reduce competition and increase the scalability of their business. For example, Stiefel Laboratories has been able to successfully widen its global reach after it was acquired by Glaxo Smith Kline. Also Biofrontera, Inc., a specialist in dermatology market acquired Cutanea Life Sciences, Inc.in 2019 for $7.3 million to increase their capital base and scale the business.



The dermatitis drugs market is governed by several regulatory bodies that require the drug manufacturers to get approvals from the concerned authorities before launching their medicines into the market. Two such major regulatory bodies are PMDA (Japan) and CDSCO (India) that carry out quality checks before declaring the drugs suitable for consumption. PMDA reviews the products with an aim to ensure safety, quality and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and then approves the products that are suitable in every parameter. Similarly CDSCO is the central drug authority that is responsible for the approval of new drugs in India. These tedious approval processes makes the drugs more effective and safe, thereby having a positive impact on the dermatitis drugs market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Dermatitis Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Dermatitis Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Dermatitis Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Corticosteroids

Emollients/Moisturizers

Antihistamines

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antibiotics

Immunomodulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

4.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Or Mail Pharmacies

4.3. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Topical

Oral

Injectable

4.4. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cancer

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

5. Dermatitis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Dermatitis Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



LEO Pharma A/S

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer HealthCare

Encore Dermatology Inc.

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Allergan PLC (Republic of Ireland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Mylan

Valeant Pharmaceutical Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Dow Pharm

Connetics Corporation

Fujisawa Healthcare

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Velite Pharmaceutical

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Medimmune (Astrazeneca)

Bausch Health

Nestle Skin Health (Galderma)

Medimmune (Astrazeneca)

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biofrontera AG

