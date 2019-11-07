Taiwan Generation Z Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Generation Z: Characteristics, Online Behaviors, and Patterns of Consumption " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Generation Z (Gen Z) is the demographic cohort after Millennials and is composed of those born between 1995 and 2010. Nowadays, nearly every Gen Z have their own smartphones, and iPhone remains their favorite brand.

An online survey was conducted on December 11-17, 2018, to understand behavioral characteristics and preferences of Gen Z toward traditional media, multimedia platforms, social media & Internet celebrities, short videos, online games, game live-streaming, comic books & animation, virtual IP services, online music platforms, and live concerts.

Considering the customer demographic attributes, such as gender and age, this report outlines the most relevant behavior characteristics of Gen Z and examines the findings with an aim to translate them into a set of implementation activities.

Scope

Analysis of characteristics of Taiwan Generation Z, including their pocket money, online device preferences, smartphone brand preferences, purchase decision influencers, and leisure activity preferences, and examines how influential these factors are.

Online behavioral findings of Taiwan Generation Z with customer demographic attributes of gender and age and includes their smartphone use frequency, app preferences, and online purchase timing.

Taiwan Generation Z's behavior characteristics and consumption patterns for traditional media such as TVs and magazines/newspapers; multimedia content platforms such as TouTube and live-streaming services; social media services and internet celebrities; for short video services such as TikTok; online games and e-sports live-streaming such as YouTube Gaming and Twitch, and Facebook Gaming; comic books/animation and virtual IP services; online music platforms such as KKBox, YouTube Music, and Spotify as well as live concerts.

Key Topics Covered



Definition of Generation Z Generation Z Characteristics Generation Z Online Behaviors Traditional Media Multimedia Content Platforms Social Media Services & Internet Celebrities Short Videos Online Games e-Sports Live-streaming Comic Books & Animation Virtual IP Services Online Game Services Live Concerts Conclusion

