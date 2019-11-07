Global PC Games Industry Study 2015-2030: Cloud Gaming, AR & VR, Copyrights, Acquisitions, Major Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PC Games Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pc games? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global pc games market was valued at about $27.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $30.71 billion at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2022.



The PC games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for PC games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The personal computer games market is being driven by the emergence of cloud gaming. In cloud gaming, the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display. Streaming games from the cloud is significantly increasing the number users of PC games as it eliminates the need for hardware upgradation. For instance, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, via its numerous data centers across the globe.



Companies in the personal computer games industry are using augmented reality and virtual reality which are offering new levels of engagement among the users of pc games. Augmented Reality provides an immersive user experience through imposition of a computer-generated image on the user's view of the real world. Virtual Reality creates an interactive experience through simulations by providing auditory and visual feedback. For instance, augmented reality is being used for building interactive games, such as Pokemon Go. Similarly, virtual reality has seen a significant use in pc games, with the users feeling more involved. As an example, Owlchemy Labs is building innovative virtual reality games which involve role playing among users.



There are various acts and laws for copyrights for users of PC games in various countries. For instance, China has made efforts to improve the protection of intellectual property rights. Chinese law prohibits foreign PC games' companies from publishing and operating video games in China directly and also has strict regulations over inappropriate content of video games. Japan protects created works including PC games through the Copyright Act. In Germany, the pc gamer has editor-copyrights if his or her contribution gives rise to a personal intellectual creation in programming or in design, while building new levels, settings and characters in the pc games.



In July 2018, Electronic Arts Inc. acquired Respawn Entertainment for $400 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Electronic Art Inc's focus on developing new gaming concepts. Respawn Entertainment is an independent video game and pc game development studio founded in 2010 and is based in California, USA.



Major players in the market are Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Sony Computer Entertainment and XSEED Games.



