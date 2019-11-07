Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $582.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net sales of $618.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss was $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted gross margin* was $51.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted gross margin of $46.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.

"Solid year-over-year increases in our Refined Products and Natural Gas businesses, coupled with continued cost discipline, drove Sprague's 60% increase in Adjusted EBITDA versus Q3 2018," said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refined Products

Volumes in the Refined Products segment increased 6% to 261.4 million gallons in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 246.7 million gallons in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted gross margin in the Refined Products segment increased $6.8 million, or 25%, to $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

“Increases in Refined Products were driven by the new customer acquisition in our delivered fuel business and higher marine fuel margins at Kildair," stated Mr. Glendon.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas segment volumes increased 14% to 12.2 million Bcf in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 10.7 million Bcf in the third quarter of 2018.

Natural Gas adjusted gross margin increased $0.7 million, or 22%, to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

"Natural Gas results were primarily a result of customer account growth, coupled with more favorable natural gas market conditions," added Mr. Glendon.

Materials Handling

Materials Handling adjusted gross margin decreased by $1.6 million, to $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

"Materials Handling experienced lower bulk deliveries in the US due to timing differences as well as tariff-driven reductions, while Kildair experienced a decline due to the expiration of a crude handling contract."

2019 Guidance

Assuming normal weather and market structure conditions, we expect to achieve the following:

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $125 million.

Sprague expects to maintain the 2019 quarterly distributions at the current distribution level of $0.6675 per unit.

Quarterly Distribution

On October 25, 2019, the Board of Directors of Sprague’s general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, announced a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, consistent with the distribution declared for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The distribution will be paid on November 12, 2019, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2019. Additionally, the owner of Sprague's General Partner agreed to waive its incentive distribution rights for the quarter. Such waived payments may be payable in the future, without interest, if certain conditions are met.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review Sprague’s third quarter 2019 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today, November 7, 2019.

Date and Time: November 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM ET Dial-in Numbers: (866) 516-2130 (U.S. and Canada) (678) 509-7612 (International) Participation Code: 2687885

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin are measures not defined by GAAP. Sprague defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA increased for unrealized hedging losses and decreased by unrealized hedging gains (in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts), changes in fair value of contingent consideration, adjusted for the impact of acquisition related expenses, and when applicable, adjusted for the net impact of retroactive legislation that reinstates an excise tax credit program available for certain of our biofuel blending activities that had previously expired.

We define adjusted gross margin as net sales less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) decreased by total commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss) and increased by realized commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss), in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts. Adjusted gross margin has no impact on reported volumes or net sales.

To manage Sprague's underlying performance, including its physical and derivative positions, management utilizes adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is also used by external users of our consolidated financial statements to assess our economic results of operations and its commodity market value reporting to lenders. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, trade suppliers, research analysts and commercial banks to assess the financial performance of our assets, operations and return on capital without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate sufficient revenue, that when rendered to cash, will be available to pay interest on our indebtedness and make distributions to our equity holders; repeatable operating performance that is not distorted by non-recurring items or market volatility; and, the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects.

Sprague believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that are used by its management and that these measures are useful to investors because they aid in comparing its operating performance with that of other companies with similar operations. The adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin data presented by Sprague may not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies because these items may be defined differently by other companies. Please see the attached reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and operating income to adjusted gross margin.

With regard to guidance, reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP measure (expected net income (loss)) is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of forecasting certain amounts required by GAAP such as unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, which can have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Sprague Resources LP or about Sprague Resources LP’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Although Sprague believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks that may affect our business prospects and performance causing actual results to differ from those discussed in the foregoing release. Such risks and uncertainties include, by way of example and not of limitation: increased competition for our products or services; adverse weather conditions; changes in supply or demand for our products or services; nonperformance by major customers or suppliers; changes in operating conditions and costs; changes in the level of environmental remediation spending; potential equipment malfunction and unexpected capital expenditures; our ability to complete organic growth and acquisition projects; our ability to integrate acquired assets; potential labor issues; the legislative or regulatory environment; terminal construction/repair delays; political and economic conditions; and, the impact of security risks including terrorism, international hostilities and cyber-risk. These are not all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Other applicable risks and uncertainties have been described more fully in Sprague’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2019 and in the Partnership's subsequent Form 10-Q, Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Sprague undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Paul Scoff

+1 800.225.1560

investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

(Financial Tables Below)





Sprague Resources LP

Summary Financial Data

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Income Statements Data: Net sales $ 582,590 $ 618,455 $ 2,502,916 $ 2,691,259 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 534,420 581,624 2,302,192 2,462,279 Operating expenses 20,461 21,047 65,325 66,537 Selling, general and administrative 17,570 16,923 56,309 63,349 Depreciation and amortization 8,466 8,343 25,263 25,146 Total operating costs and expenses 580,917 627,937 2,449,089 2,617,311 Operating income (loss) 1,673 (9,482 ) 53,827 73,948 Other Income — 293 128 293 Interest income 121 123 447 404 Interest expense (9,918 ) (9,073 ) (31,915 ) (28,369 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (8,124 ) (18,139 ) 22,487 46,276 Income tax provision (1,610 ) (295 ) (3,078 ) (2,984 ) Net (loss) income (9,734 ) (18,434 ) 19,409 43,292 Incentive distributions declared — (2,055 ) (4,110 ) (5,824 ) Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income $ (9,734 ) $ (20,489 ) $ 15,299 $ 37,468 Net (loss) income per limited partner unit: Common - basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 0.67 $ 1.65 Common - diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 0.67 $ 1.65 Units used to compute net income per limited partner unit: Common - basic 22,733,977 22,727,284 22,733,977 22,726,645 Common - diluted 22,733,977 22,727,284 22,757,779 22,766,725 Distribution declared per unit $ 0.6675 $ 0.6675 $ 2.0025 $ 1.9875





Sprague Resources LP

Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted Gross Margin by Segment

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ and volumes in thousands) Volumes: Refined products (gallons) 261,379 246,666 1,090,433 1,127,154 Natural gas (MMBtus) 12,202 10,705 44,935 43,287 Materials handling (short tons) 584 735 2,029 2,105 Materials handling (gallons) 117,897 137,928 368,807 335,538 Net Sales: Refined products $ 515,021 $ 551,489 $ 2,219,457 $ 2,396,374 Natural gas 48,987 46,908 221,262 235,263 Materials handling 13,119 14,711 43,913 42,077 Other operations 5,463 5,347 18,284 17,545 Total net sales $ 582,590 $ 618,455 $ 2,502,916 $ 2,691,259 Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Gross Margin: Operating income (loss) $ 1,673 $ (9,482 ) $ 53,827 $ 73,948 Operating costs and expenses not allocated to operating segments: Operating expenses 20,461 21,047 65,325 66,537 Selling, general and administrative 17,570 16,923 56,309 63,349 Depreciation and amortization 8,466 8,343 25,263 25,146 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized gain on inventory (3,428 ) 3,281 1,169 (19,309 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas

transportation contracts 7,005 5,939 (6,429 ) (4,413 ) Total adjusted gross margin: $ 51,747 $ 46,051 $ 195,464 $ 205,258 Adjusted Gross Margin: Refined products $ 33,400 $ 26,646 $ 105,783 $ 111,652 Natural gas 3,681 3,007 40,649 46,010 Materials handling 13,101 14,683 43,886 42,100 Other operations 1,565 1,715 5,146 5,496 Total adjusted gross margin $ 51,747 $ 46,051 $ 195,464 $ 205,258





Sprague Resources LP

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Net (loss) income $ (9,734 ) $ (18,434 ) $ 19,409 $ 43,292 Add/(deduct): Interest expense, net 9,797 8,950 31,468 27,965 Tax provision 1,610 295 3,078 2,984 Depreciation and amortization 8,466 8,343 25,263 25,146 EBITDA $ 10,139 $ (846 ) $ 79,218 $ 99,387 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized gain on inventory (3,428 ) 3,281 1,169 (19,309 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation

contracts 7,005 5,939 (6,429 ) (4,413 ) Biofuel tax credit — — — (4,022 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) 11 30 21 725 Other adjustments (2) 176 204 521 595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,903 $ 8,608 $ 74,500 $ 72,963 Add/(deduct): Cash interest expense, net (8,498 ) (7,619 ) (27,537 ) (23,960 ) Cash taxes (2,328 ) (973 ) (3,443 ) (3,034 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (3,543 ) (2,586 ) (7,039 ) (8,321 ) Elimination of expense relating to incentive compensation and directors fees expected to be paid in common units 126 (335 ) 69 (91 ) Other — (265 ) (128 ) 39 Distributable cash flow $ (340 ) $ (3,170 ) $ 36,422 $ 37,596

(1) We incur expenses in connection with acquisitions and given the nature, variability of amounts, and the fact that these expenses would not have otherwise been incurred as part of our continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of acquisition related expenses.

(2) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the 2017 Coen Energy acquisition and other expense.



