Everything you need to know about Hair clippers before becoming a barber
Hair clippers have always been important and have been a major part for men wanting to change up their style.BRISTOL, BRISTOL, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair clippers have always been an important part of barbering, and as the years have gone on more men want to have certain haircuts, like the Buzzcut or the crew cut. However those haircuts wouldn't have been so popular nowadays if the hair clippers weren’t created. Originally the hair clippers used to be manual clippers however in recent years they have updated to electric clippers.
How to clean hair clippers?
Clean the blade with soap and water.
Brush the hair off the clipper (don’t use water on the actual clipper)
Oil the blades by making sure the blade is on and the oil has been spread across the blade. Wipe any excess off
If required, oil the insides, but make sure you check with the manual to see if the clipper needs oiling on the inside.
Salon Wholesale have a range of blade care products for your hair clippers, that you are able to find here:
Andis Blade Care Plus for Clipper Blades
Oster Blade Lube Premium Lubricating Oil
Andis Black Blade Brush
Wahl Clipper Oil
How to sharpen hair clippers?
Run the blade along a sharpening stone
Make sure you put the blade on a 30-45 degree angle
Move it forward across the stone between 5-10 times
When the blade looks shiny wipe off any metal powder
Turn the blade over and repeat on the other side.
Which hair clippers are the best?
Whether you would prefer a professional hair clipper that was corded or if you would prefer a rechargeable clipper these selection of men's hair clippers give you the control to be the groomer you want to be. It's also important to know what you want with your electric shavers, if you want a lithium ion clipper then you would need to find one specifically for that.
Andis Fade Adjustable Blade Clipper
Wahl Super Taper Clipper
Wahl 8171 Cordless Detailer Li
Oster Brand 81207 Adjust Pro Clipper
Wahl 5 Star Magic Clip Cordless Clipper
Wahl Taper 2000
Andis Supra ZR Detachable Blade Clipper
You can find all of these clippers online at Salon Wholesale, and you can find more information about clipper’s on the Salon Wholesale Blog.
Amber
Devlnd LTD
+44 330 088 3765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.