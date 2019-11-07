Everything you need to know about Hair clippers before becoming a barber

Everything about Hair Clippers

Hair clippers have always been important and have been a major part for men wanting to change up their style.

Hair clippers have always been an important part of barbering, and as the years have gone on more men want to have certain haircuts, like the Buzzcut or the crew cut. However those haircuts wouldn't have been so popular nowadays if the hair clippers weren't created. Originally the hair clippers used to be manual clippers however in recent years they have updated to electric clippers.How to clean hair clippers?Clean the blade with soap and water.Brush the hair off the clipper (don't use water on the actual clipper)Oil the blades by making sure the blade is on and the oil has been spread across the blade. Wipe any excess offIf required, oil the insides, but make sure you check with the manual to see if the clipper needs oiling on the inside. Salon Wholesale have a range of blade care products for your hair clippers, that you are able to find here:Andis Blade Care Plus for Clipper BladesOster Blade Lube Premium Lubricating OilAndis Black Blade BrushWahl Clipper OilHow to sharpen hair clippers?Run the blade along a sharpening stoneMake sure you put the blade on a 30-45 degree angleMove it forward across the stone between 5-10 timesWhen the blade looks shiny wipe off any metal powderTurn the blade over and repeat on the other side.Which hair clippers are the best?Whether you would prefer a professional hair clipper that was corded or if you would prefer a rechargeable clipper these selection of men's hair clippers give you the control to be the groomer you want to be. It's also important to know what you want with your electric shavers, if you want a lithium ion clipper then you would need to find one specifically for that.Andis Fade Adjustable Blade ClipperWahl Super Taper ClipperWahl 8171 Cordless Detailer LiOster Brand 81207 Adjust Pro ClipperWahl 5 Star Magic Clip Cordless ClipperWahl Taper 2000Andis Supra ZR Detachable Blade Clipper



