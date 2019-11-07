All you need to know about Safety Razors

Everything about Safety razors

Safety razor's are the overall cheapest, most eco-friendly and easiest to use.

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is a safety razor?A safety razor has a protective device that is placed between the blade and the skin, which gives a lower chance of someone accidentally cutting themselves while shaving.Are safety razors dangerous?Any razor can be dangerous, even though the safety razor’s are named safety razors for a reason, because there's a low chance of cutting yourself, removing the blade can be just as cautious, make sure that when disposing of a razor blade that you put it in something that the razor blade can’t slice through (like a jar).Is shaving with a safety razor better? (What are the positives of having a safety razor?)A safety razor is better and easier to use than most for a number of reasons:Less chance of harming yourself.Gives a better shave than most razors (because there’s one blade on the skin at a time it reduces skin irritation and ingrown hairs)A lot more cost effective over time (once you’ve bought the razor you only need to buy refill blades which you can buy 100 for £6.50)Environmentally friendly ( because you’re only disposing of the blade, you don’t have to worry about disposing of plastic razors every week. You can keep the blades in a jar until the jars full and then dispose appropriately).What is the best safety razor for a beginner?To give you a simple answer to the question, the best razors are listed below;Merkur Heavy Duty Double Edge Safety RazorEdwin Jagger DE89 Double Edge Safety RazorParker 24C Safety RazorIf you want a safety razor for a cheap price, we have a list of our cheapest razors (check descriptions for if these products come with blades or not);Vie-long Safety RazorShaving Factory Safety RazorParker 48R Safety RazorParker 61R Safety RazorYou can find all of these safety razor’s online at The Modern Man , and you can find more information about safety razor’s on The Modern Man Blog



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.