What is Olaplex and Why Should You Use It?

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is Olaplex Olaplex is a brand that has revolutionized the way people are able to work back dead and dry hair. Olaplex is able to create a new molecule that focuses on working on the inside of the hair and repairing the hair strands from the inside out. This gives the hair a better chance of repairing the damaged hair follicles.How does Olaplex work?Olaplex claim to have a three step process that can seek out broken bonds within the hair and act on a molecular level to repair and strengthen them.How long does Olaplex last?Nobody really knows how long it lasts. Everyone’s hair is different so it’s hard to figure out an exact time range. There are a few ways to keep Olaplex lasting for longer. These include not bleaching your hair, not using a flat iron, straighteners or just about any other hot electrical device on your hair. This gives the best way of preventing damage to your hair for a longer amount of time.What does Olaplex do?Each product within the Olaplex range has different properties making all of the products important to repairing the hair. The Hair perfector is the first at home treatment that you would use, this helps to improve the look and feel. The shampoo and conditioner are products you use every time you shower/bathe and this keeps the hair from retreating back to it’s old damaged self. The Bond smoother helps protect the hair during blow drying and the Bonding oil helps to rebuild disulfide bonds, moisturise the hair and provide the hair with a shine.Where to buy Olaplex?No.1 Bond Multiplier and No.2 Bond Perfector can only be used in the salon, so professionals are only able to purchase from Wholesalers. However you can purchase No.3 Hair perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, No. 6 Bond Smoother and No. 7 Bonding Oil from Calissa , or if you want to find out more about Olaplex you can, on Calissa's Blog



