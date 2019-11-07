World Turbine Control System Market Report 2019: Segmented by Type, Function, Component & Region (2014-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Turbine Control System Market By Type, By Function (Speed Control, Load Control, Temperature Control & Others), By Component (Software, Sensors & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global turbine control system market stood at $14.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4.7% to reach $18.9 billion by 2024, owing to rising conventional power generation and increasing operational productivity of turbines, which in turn, is improving the efficiency of power plants.

Moreover, increasing wind power generation is expected to create better opportunities for the turbine control system market, globally. The market opportunities for turbine control systems emanate from existing installed turbines and upcoming installations as well. Gas being a cleaner fuel than coal for power generation is expected to play an important role in decarbonizing the global power sector, thereby resulting in ample opportunities for the global turbine control system market in the coming years.

In terms of type, the market for turbine control system has been categorized into gas turbine, steam turbine and others. Of these segments, steam turbine control system category is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, primarily on account of increasing use of diesel-based, oil-based and coal-based power generation in developing nations.

In terms of function, the global turbine control system market has been segmented into speed control, load control, temperature control, pressure control and others. Among these functions, speed control category accounted for the largest share in the global turbine control system market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, backed by growing adoption of wind generation across the world.

Asia-Pacific led the global turbine control system market in 2018 and is anticipated to account for the majority of the global market during the forecast period as well. The growth of the Asia-Pacific turbine control system market can be majorly attributed to policy level support from the governments of emerging nations to promulgate gas-based power generation. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest energy-consuming region in the world. Additionally, growing industrialization in the region is likely to create a number of gas-based power generation facilities, which is further anticipated to spur the demand for turbine control systems during forecast period.

A few of the major companies operating in the global turbine control system market are Woodward Inc., Siemens AG, Rolls-Royce PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, The Emerson Electric Co., American Superconductor Corporation, ABB Ltd., etc.

