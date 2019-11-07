Altus Group Opens Up CRE Ecosystem with ARGUS API Enabling Better Data Usability and More Connected Workflows

ARGUS API allows for open integration of cloud-enabled ARGUS solutions with other customer applications and data paving way to enhanced connectivity for global CRE industry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announces the launch of ARGUS API, a gateway that provides integration capability through an extensive set of available APIs (application programming interface) to connect cloud-enabled ARGUS solutions with other customer applications and data.



As the global CRE industry continues to be challenged with disparate systems and disjointed workflows resulting in data complexities, ARGUS API provides greater access to and integration of CRE data between ARGUS solutions and a variety of client data sets, sources and applications. It puts customer data to better use by enabling a more seamless flow of data and paving the way to more easily connect industry applications and streamline real estate workflows.

ARGUS API connects through ARGUS Cloud, a CRE asset and investment management platform that leverages functionality and data from industry-leading ARGUS solutions, including ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”). ARGUS API will be available in mid-December 2019.

“The CRE industry is experiencing a proliferation of systems servicing key workflows which is generating islands of data; this has created an urgent need to better put data to work with a more open, seamless and integrated approach,” said Carl Farrell, President of Altus Group. “Through a broad set of APIs that we will make available, ARGUS API helps to solve workflow connectivity challenges by enabling clients to more easily connect applications and data across systems. The result for clients is less complexity and greater ability to derive more value from their data.”

ARGUS API provides the following key benefits:

Flexible & Simplified Integration – provides integration flexibility through an extensive set of available APIs with the ability to connect hundreds of data points while reducing the need for complex database integration and development work.



– provides integration flexibility through an extensive set of available APIs with the ability to connect hundreds of data points while reducing the need for complex database integration and development work. Greater Access & Utilization of Data – provides clients centralized and synchronized access to multiple sources of streamlined data between cloud-enabled AE and clients’ additional data including revenue and expense actuals and market data such as sales and leasing comparables while eliminating redundant and time-consuming data entry.



– provides clients centralized and synchronized access to multiple sources of streamlined data between cloud-enabled AE and clients’ additional data including revenue and expense actuals and market data such as sales and leasing comparables while eliminating redundant and time-consuming data entry. Increased Workflow Connectivity Between Applications – allows for real-time streamlined integration across different applications and systems to quickly assess impact of key assumptions during various stages of the real estate workflow. Clients can also utilize and connect the cloud-enabled AE calculation engine directly to their non-ARGUS applications.

In addition, Altus Group is collaborating with several leading CRE technology providers to develop pre-built API connectors that will provide an integrated and more seamless flow of data between ARGUS Enterprise and other commonly used third-party industry solutions. These pre-built connectors, to be made available at a future date, will bypass the need for up-front API integration development work, and significantly accelerate fully integrated connectivity between ARGUS and various third-party platform applications.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Jeff Hayward

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

416-234-4212

jeff.hayward@altusgroup.com

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.