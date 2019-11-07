Inter Miami CF are delighted to announce that it has secured a long term partnership with Sportex

The partnership will see Sportex as the clubs main sponsor ahead of moving into Miami Freedom Park in 2022

Sportex are the UK's leading Sports Trading Giants.” — Inter Miami CF

MIAMI, USA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sportex are the UK's leading Sports Trading Giants.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a strong supporter of the plan who helped broker the proposal earlier this year…

This is a deal where the citizens are going to get fair ticket prices. This is going to be privately funded. We’re going to get a 60-acre park, 23 acres of soccer field and an MLS team headed by Jorge Mas and David Beckham, who just care so much for the city,” Suarez said. “I mean, it could not be a better deal for the residents of the city of Miami, Inter Miami CF and Sportex.“

“Sportex is a thriving, successful company with national appeal and we feel that through this link with such a strong and well-respected commercial partner, the club will be able to build on next season’s debut campaign in the MLS.

James Clayton, Business Development Manager for Sportex added, “We are delighted to put our name to this excellent sporting and conferencing facility and to be associated with Inter Miami CF, a club that is a genuine focal point for the local community.

“We were impressed by the quality of the plans on the stadium, with the club’s clear ambition and the professionalism in the way that they manage and operate their business. “They have a real desire to succeed and together we are convinced that the partnership will produce real benefits for both parties.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.