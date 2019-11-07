Global Blockchain Supplychain Market: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities (2014-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Supplychain Market By Type, By Provider (Application & Solution Provider, Middleware Provider and Infrastructure & Protocols Provider), By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued at $85.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 80.4% to reach $2,674.9 million by 2024, owing to globalization and rising internet penetration, enterprises and customers do not have clear visibility of all the members present in management.



The global blockchain supply chain market can be segmented based on type, provider, application, end-user industry and region.



Based on application, the global blockchain supply chain market can be segmented into payment & settlement, counterfeit detection, product traceability, smart contracts, risk & compliance management and others. To automate contract execution and eliminate the need for intermediaries is driving the demand for blockchain in a smart contract segment, which is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of provider, the market can be segmented into application & solution provider, middleware provider and infrastructure & protocols provider. Application & solution provider is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the introduction of blockchain for streamlining supply chain management activities.



Regionally, blockchain supply chain market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for a significant share in the global blockchain supply chain market as the countries in the region are readily adopting innovative technologies. Moreover, the presence of leading vendors in the region is further expected to positively influence North America blockchain supply chain market until 2024.



The major players operating in the global blockchain supply chain market Oracle Corp., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corp., Amazon Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Wipro Ltd., Huawei, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Blockchain Tech Ltd. started offering commercial blockchain solutions to business with advanced trading and settlement needs.



Years Considered for this Report

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global blockchain supply chain market.

To classify and forecast the global blockchain supply chain market based on type, provider, application, end-user industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global blockchain supply chain market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global blockchain supply chain market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the global blockchain supply chain market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global blockchain supply chain market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Awareness of Blockchain Supply chain

4.2. Challenges Faced and Unmet Needs



5. Global Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain and Consortium Blockchain)

5.2.2. By Provider (Application & Solution Provider, Middleware Provider and Infrastructure & Protocols Providers)

5.2.3. By Application (Payment & Settlement, Counterfeit Detection, Product Traceability, Smart Contracts, Risk & Compliance Management and Others)

5.2.4. By End-User Industry (Retail, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Healthcare and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and the Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. South America Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply chain Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Oracle Corp.

13.2.2. Amazon Web Services

13.2.3. SAP SE

13.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

13.2.5. IBM Corporation

13.2.6. Intel Corp.

13.2.7. Amazon Inc.

13.2.8. NVIDIA Corp.

13.2.9. Wipro Ltd.

13.2.10. Huawei



14. Strategic Recommendations



