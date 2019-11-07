CENTOGENE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene B.V. (“Centogene” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $56 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common shares are being offered by Centogene. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today, November 7, 2019, under the ticker symbol “CNTG.” The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Baird and BTIG acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 1-888-474-0200 or by e-mail at: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Centogene

Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. Centogene has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 2.0 billion weighted data points from over 450,000 patients representing 115 different countries as of August 31, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. Centogene believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 30 different rare diseases.

Contacts:

Centogene

Sun Kim

Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer

investor.relations@centogene.com



