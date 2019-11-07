World Physical Security Market Study 2019, Forecast to 2024 by Component, End-user & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physical Security Market By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By End User (Government, Retail, BFSI, Transportation, IT & Telecom and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physical security market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, growing from $ 83 million in 2018 to $ 136 million by 2024, on account of increasing incidents of terror attacks.

Technological advancements, increasing implementation of mobile based access control and growing deployment of wireless technology in security systems are expected to drive the global physical security market in coming years.



The physical security market can be segmented based on the component and end-user. Based on the component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share, on the back of growing deployment of security systems across various end-users. Video surveillance is the leading segment in the hardware component and the segment is poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to rising implementation of video surveillance systems such as camera, monitor and storage devices in various verticals.



North America dominated the global physical security market in 2018 and the region is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well, on account of the growing need for safety against increasing criminal activities and technological developments, in addition to preventing illegal immigration. Moreover, the presence of leading players in the region is likely to positively impact the market. Over the coming years, the physical security market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register strong growth, owing to increasing development activities in economies such as China and India.



Major players operating in the global physical security market are Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ADT LLC, and Honeywell International Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In the end of 2018, Johnson Controls introduced the next generation of INTEVO integrated security platform. The COMPACT and INTEVO integrated security platforms were upgraded with better processors, improved graphics and additional IP camera licenses.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the global physical security market size.

To classify and forecast the global physical security market based on component, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global physical security market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global physical security market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global physical security market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global physical security market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Adoption Factors

4.2. Type of Physical Security Preferred

4.3. Satisfaction from Current Physical Security

5. Global Physical Security Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

5.2.1.1. Hardware (Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intrusion Detection and Others)

5.2.1.2. Software (Video Management Software, Video Analytics Software and others)

5.2.1.3. Services (Video Surveillance as a Service, Access Control as a Service, System Integration and Remote Monitoring)

5.2.2. By End-user (Government, Retail, BFSI, Transportation, IT & Telecom and Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Physical Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Physical Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Physical Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Physical Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.2. Johnson Controls International plc

13.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.4. ADT LLC

13.2.5. Honeywell International Inc.

13.2.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.2.7. Anixter International Inc.

13.2.8. Genetec

13.2.9. Secom Co. Ltd.

13.2.10. G4S plc

14. Strategic Recommendations

