BOURBON - Press release: BOURBON Financial information 3rd Quarter 2019

BOURBON Financial information 3rd quarter and 9 months 2019

Adjusted revenue for Q3 2019 amounted to €177.7 million (consolidated revenue of €164.3 million), down 3.2% compared to Q2







Adjusted revenue for Q3 2019 was down by 3.2% compared to the previous quarter, impacted in particular by the planned maintenance of series-built vessels and the decrease in Subsea activity.

Fleet rationalization continued, as a result on the one hand, of the progressive return to service of vessels and, on the other, of the implementation of the sales and scrapping plan for non-strategic vessels.

The average utilization rate decreased slightly to 53.8% compared to 54.7% in Q2 2019, affected by planned maintenance and the reallocation of vessels to strategic zones.

Average daily rates decreased by 1.7%, impacted by the Subsea segment, and in particular, the end of two long-term charter contracts in India.





Quarter 9 months In € millions, unless otherwise noted Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change

Q3 / Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change

2019/2018 Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 177.7 183.6 -3.2% 173.5 539.3 513.7 +5.0% (change at constant rate) -3.4% +2.0% Bourbon Marine & Logistics 94.5 91.0 +3.8% 87.0 273.4 269.3 +1.5% Bourbon Mobility 45.3 46.1 -1.9% 46.3 138.7 141.6 -2.1% Bourbon Subsea Services 36.0 43.4 -16.9% 37.9 119.6 95.4 +25.5% Others 1.9 3.0 -35.8% 2.3 7.5 7.4 +1.9% IFRS 11 impact (13.4) (17.3) (13.4) (46.4) (41.9) Consolidated revenues 164.3 166.3 -1.2% 160.2 492.9 471.7 +4.5%



Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 464.1 467.2 -0.6% 498.5 469.4 502.8 -6.7% Average utilization rate (%) 53.8 54.7 -0.9 pt 51.6 54.3 52.3 +2.0 pts Average daily rate ($/d) 8,122 8,262 -1.7% 7,854 8,178 7,947 +2.9% * FTE: Full Time Equivalent

" The market recovery is a reality, but our reactivation efforts and the maintenance of series-built vessels have impacted utilization rates and revenue. In a particularly difficult context for the company, our teams have been intensely mobilized to maintain the service provided to customers. The signing of a 3-year cooperation agreement with one of our largest customers for the deployment of our Smart Shipping program in Angola is a strong symbol of this," declared Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

(a) Adjusted data:

The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision-maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). Internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Furthermore, internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January 1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.

BOURBON MARINE & LOGISTICS

Quarter 9 months In € millions, unless otherwise noted Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change

Q3 / Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change

2019/2018 Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 94.5 91.0 +3.8% 87.0 273.4 269.3 +1.5% Deepwater offshore vessels 56.7 53.6 +5.8% 52.4 164.0 164.7 -0.4% Shallow water offshore vessels 37.8 37.5 +0.9% 34.6 109.4 104.6 +4.6% Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 201.9 203.8 -0.9% 213.1 204.4 215.3 -5.1% Average utilization rate (%) 56.4 56.0 +0.4 pt 51.0 55.4 51.6 +3.8 pts Deepwater offshore vessels 67.2 66.9 +0.3 pt 60.4 67.0 62.5 +4.5 pts Shallow water offshore vessels 48.8 48.3 +0.5 pt 44.4 47.2 44.2 +3.0 pts Average daily rate ($/d) 10,279 10,130 +1.5% 10,128 10,186 10,465 -2.7% Deepwater offshore vessels 12,382 12,130 +2.1% 12,705 12,190 13,009 -6.3% Shallow water offshore vessels 8,214 8,186 +0.3% 7,709 8,174 8,027 +1.8% * FTE: Full Time Equivalent

Adjusted revenue for Q3 2019 increased by 3.8% compared to the previous quarter, driven by 5.8% growth in the deepwater Offshore activity, and notably the 2.1% increase in daily rates.

The average utilization rate increased slightly to 56.4%: the impact of the reactivation of 7 vessels during the quarter is partly offset by an increase in planned maintenance over the period, particularly in the shallow water Offshore segment (Liberty vessels).

The Asia region and North Sea zone were dynamic during the quarter, particularly in Malaysia where demand has been increasing for several months. The Mediterranean/Middle East zone, however, saw the end of several significant projects, particularly in Egypt.

Furthermore, BOURBON announced the signing of a 3-year cooperation agreement with TOTAL in Angola for the deployment of the Smart Shipping program for 5 Bourbon Explorer 500-type vessels.





BOURBON MOBILITY

Quarter 9 months In € millions, unless otherwise noted Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change

Q3 / Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change

2019/2018 Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 45.3 46.1 -1.9% 46.3 138.7 141.6 -2.1% Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 243.3 244.3 -0.4% 265.4 245.6 267.1 -8.0% Average utilization rate (%) 51.7 53.4 -1.7 pt 51.8 53.2 53.3 -0.1 pt Average daily rate ($/d) 4,240 4,281 -1.0% 4,285 4,279 4,355 -1.7% * FTE: Full Time Equivalent

This quarter was marked by the 1.9% decrease in adjusted revenue compared to the previous quarter, in line with the -1.7 points decrease in the fleet average utilization rate to 51.7%, impacted by the policy of making additional back-up vessels available in order to maintain the service rates expected by customers.

Bourbon Mobility pursued the rationalization of its fleet (over 20 vessels removed in one year) and its repositioning in growth areas (by notably withdrawing from activities in Indonesia and Brazil, and expanding in West Africa).

In parallel, Bourbon Mobility has actively positioned itself in new business models for customers (such as pay per seat, pay per trip, door-to-rig) in markets where the recovery remains weak and where controlling costs is a major concern for its customers.

BOURBON SUBSEA SERVICES





Quarter 9 months In € millions, unless otherwise noted Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change

Q3 / Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change

2019/2018 Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 36.0 43.4 -16.9% 37.9 119.6 95.4 +25.5% Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 19.0 19.1 -0.5% 20.0 19.4 20.4 -4.9% Average utilization rate (%) 52.6 57.9 -5.3 pts 54.3 56.5 46.4 +10.1 pts Average daily rate ($/d) 32,408 35,952 -9.9% 30,321 33,935 32,353 +4.9% * FTE: Full Time Equivalent

Adjusted revenue for Q3 saw a significant 16.9% decrease compared to the previous quarter. This decrease is mainly due to the end of two long-term charter contracts in India, with more short-term contracts reducing the overall utilization rate (down 5.3 points) as well as delays in the progress of certain turnkey projects (notably in Offshore Wind).

OTHERS

Quarter 9 months In € millions, unless otherwise noted Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change

Q3 / Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change

2019/2018 Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 1.9 3.0 -35.8% 2.3 7.5 7.4 +1.9%

Activities included are those that do not fit into either the Marine & Logistics, Mobility or Subsea Services segments. The majority of the total represents earnings from miscellaneous ship management activities.

OUTLOOK

Growth in global demand for oil remains low with strong volatility in oil prices, which have, however, remained at an average level of around $50-60/barrel.

In this context of very moderate recovery, oil customers regularly validate new exploration projects and continue to arbitrate in favor of Offshore. Offshore investments even grew in 2019, for the first time since 2014, following productivity gains in drilling and production.

However, oil customers remain cautious and continue to favor projects with short returns on investment. Furthermore, they pay attention to and take a keen interest in new models and working methods, aimed at providing new productivity gains.

In this environment, BOURBON continues to focus on:

control of its operating and general costs;

discipline in its Capex choices, notably in terms of fleet reactivation and choice of contracts;

deployment of the strategic plan, and notably the development of new services and business models as well as the Smart shipping program;

debt restructuring.

2020 year will be marked by high activity in planned maintenance of BOURBON’s series-built vessels.





MAJOR EVENTS

As part of the reorganization proceedings opened since August 7, 2019 for the two holding companies Bourbon Corporation and Bourbon Maritime, a tendering process has been launched:

- on Bourbon Corporation, the deadline for tender offers submission has been extended to November 20th

- on Bourbon Maritime, the deadline for tender offers submission is November 20th.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

BOURBON's results will continue to be affected by the €/US$ exchange rate.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2019 Full Year and 4th quarter revenues press release February 6, 2020 2019 Annual Results press release and presentation March 19, 2020 2020 First quarter financial information May 7, 2020





APPENDIX

Quarterly revenue breakdown

In € millions 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 94.5 91.0 87.9 88.0 87.0 89.9 92.4 Deepwater offshore vessels 56.7 53.6 53.8 53.0 52.4 55.0 57.4 Shallow water offshore vessels 37.8 37.5 34.1 35.0 34.6 35.0 35.0 Bourbon Mobility 45.3 46.1 47.3 46.1 46.3 47.1 48.2 Subsea Services 36.0 43.4 40.2 38.2 37.9 30.2 27.2 Others 1.9 3.0 2.5 3.6 2.3 1.9 3.1 Total adjusted revenues 177.7 183.6 178.0 175.9 173.5 169.2 171.0 IFRS 11 impact* (13.4) (17.3) (15.7) (13.7) (13.4) (15.2) (13.3) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 164.3 166.3 162.3 162.2 160.2 153.9 157.6

*Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method

Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet in operation

In % 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 86.3 90.8 90.4 88.1 86.7 84.9 89.0 Deepwater offshore vessels 88.5 90.5 92.0 86.6 86.9 83.5 88.1 Shallow water offshore vessels 84.2 91.0 88.8 89.7 86.6 86.2 90.0 Bourbon Mobility 73.6 76.6 79.6 78.0 77.8 81.1 84.3 Subsea Services 66.7 73.3 78.5 74.0 73.9 60.9 55.7 Average utilization rate 78.5 82.2 83.9 81.8 81.2 81.7 84.9

Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet

In % 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 56.4 56.0 53.9 50.5 51.0 51.6 52.7 Deepwater offshore vessels 67.2 66.9 66.9 61.0 60.4 63.0 65.2 Shallow water offshore vessels 48.8 48.3 44.7 43.2 44.4 43.9 44.3 Bourbon Mobility 51.7 53.4 54.7 52.5 51.8 53.8 54.4 Subsea Services 52.6 57.9 58.9 54.9 54.3 45.4 39.0 Average utilization rate 53.8 54.7 54.5 51.7 51.6 52.5 53.0

Quarterly average daily rates for the fleet

In US$/day 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,279 10,130 10,188 10,177 10,128 10,360 10,911 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,382 12,130 12,123 12,701 12,705 12,873 13,577 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,214 8,186 8,136 7,694 7,709 7,924 8,292 Bourbon Mobility 4,240 4,281 4,351 4,239 4,285 4,326 4,549 Bourbon Subsea Services 32,408 35,952 33,346 33,207 30,321 30,571 34,933 Average daily rate 8,122 8,262 8,172 7,989 7,854 7,786 8,179

Quarterly number of vessels (end of period)

In number of vessels* 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 200 203 204 211 212 214 216 Deepwater offshore vessels 83 84 84



87 87 87 87 Shallow water offshore vessels 117 119 120 124 125 127 129 Bourbon Mobility 242 244 248 252 260 266 269 Bourbon Subsea Services 19 19 20 20 20 20 21 FLEET TOTAL 461 466 472 483 492 500 506

*Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter)

Nine months’ average utilization rates for the fleet in operation

In % 9 months 2019 2018 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 89.4 86.5 Deepwater offshore vessels 90.6 85.6 Shallow water offshore vessels 88.2 87.5 Bourbon Mobility 76.7 80.9 Bourbon Subsea Services 72.8 64.0 Average utilization rate 81.7 82.4





Nine months’ average utilization rates for the fleet

In % 9 months 2019 2018 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 55.4 51.6 Deepwater offshore vessels 67.0 62.5 Shallow water offshore vessels 47.2 44.2 Bourbon Mobility 53.2 53.3 Bourbon Subsea Services 56.5 46.4 Average utilization rate 54.3 52.3

Nine months average daily rates for the fleet

In US$/day 9 months 2019 2018 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,186 10,465 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,190 13,009 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,174 8,027 Bourbon Mobility 4,279 4,355 Bourbon Subsea Services 33,935 32,353 Average daily rate 8,178 7,947

Breakdown of revenues by geographical region

In € millions Quarter 9 months Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change Q3 2018 2019 2018 Change Africa 98.0 96.3 +1.7% 90.6 295.4 280.0 +5.5% Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East 40.1 43.9 -8.6% 40.5 119.2 102.9 +15.8% Americas 23.5 22.7 +3.6% 22.3 69.8 73.5 -5.0% Asia 16.1 20.6 -21.9% 20.2 54.8 57.3 -4.3%





In € millions 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Africa 98.0 96.3 101.1 101.7 90.6 89.4 99.9 Europe & Mediterranean / Middle East 40.1 43.9 35.2 33.4 40.5 36.3 26.2 Americas 23.5 22.7 23.6 21.0 22.3 24.3 27.0 Asia 16.1 20.6 18.0 19.7 20.2 19.2 17.9

Other key indicators

Quarterly breakdown

2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter 1.11 1.12 1.14 1.14 1.16 1.19 1.23 €/US$ exchange rate at closing 1.09 1.14 1.12 1.15 1.16 1.17 1.23 Average price of Brent for the quarter (in US$/bbl) 62 69 63 69 75 75 67

Nine months’ breakdown

9 months 2019 2018 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the half year 1.12 1.19 €/US$ exchange rate at closing 1.09 1.16 Average price of Brent for the half year (in US$/bbl) 65 72





ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

