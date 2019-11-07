Springbok Trophy Tour – Durban Route for Friday

The second leg of the Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour will take place in Durban on Friday. The route plans for East London (9 Nov), Port Elizabeth (10 Nov) and Cape Town (11 Nov) will be communicated in due course.

The route plan for Durban is as follows:

09h15: Tour starts on Centenary Boulevard in Umhlanga

Right onto Umhlanga Rocks Drive

Then onto the M41 and the M2

Take the Curnick Ndlovu Highway offramp and make a right towards Mount Moriah

Left onto the M577

Right onto Queen Nandi Drive

Left on Amanzimtoti Road

Approximately 09h30: drive past KwaMashu Station

Right onto Malendela Road

Right onto Queen Nandi Drive over M577

Right onto R102 Chris Hani Road

Onto Riverside Road towards the M4 Ruth First Highway

South onto the M4 Ruth First Highway and onto Stalwart Simelane Street, which becomes Florence Nzama Street

Right onto Anton Lambede Street

Approximately 10h30: Mayoral visit stop at Durban City Hall

11h00: Depart City Hall via Anton Lambede Street

Right onto Brooke Road

Right onto Dr Pixley Kaseme Street to OR Tambo Parade and turn left

North via Battery Beach Road

Please note: The actual bus trip is for filming purposes only and that no media will be allowed on the bus, however, you are free to position yourself along the route for footage.

Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at Moses Mabhida Stadium at approximately 12h30.

All times are subject to change.

For more information, please contact: Lindiwe Nkosi Email: lindiwen@sarugby.co.za Phone: 072 631 2804

