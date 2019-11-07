Springbok Trophy Tour – Durban Route for Friday
The second leg of the Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour will take place in Durban on Friday. The route plans for East London (9 Nov), Port Elizabeth (10 Nov) and Cape Town (11 Nov) will be communicated in due course.
The route plan for Durban is as follows:
- 09h15: Tour starts on Centenary Boulevard in Umhlanga
- Right onto Umhlanga Rocks Drive
- Then onto the M41 and the M2
- Take the Curnick Ndlovu Highway offramp and make a right towards Mount Moriah
- Left onto the M577
- Right onto Queen Nandi Drive
- Left on Amanzimtoti Road
- Approximately 09h30: drive past KwaMashu Station
- Right onto Malendela Road
- Right onto Queen Nandi Drive over M577
- Right onto R102 Chris Hani Road
- Onto Riverside Road towards the M4 Ruth First Highway
- South onto the M4 Ruth First Highway and onto Stalwart Simelane Street, which becomes Florence Nzama Street
- Right onto Anton Lambede Street
- Approximately 10h30: Mayoral visit stop at Durban City Hall
- 11h00: Depart City Hall via Anton Lambede Street
- Right onto Brooke Road
- Right onto Dr Pixley Kaseme Street to OR Tambo Parade and turn left
- North via Battery Beach Road
Please note: The actual bus trip is for filming purposes only and that no media will be allowed on the bus, however, you are free to position yourself along the route for footage.
Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at Moses Mabhida Stadium at approximately 12h30.
All times are subject to change.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.
For more information, please contact: Lindiwe Nkosi Email: lindiwen@sarugby.co.za Phone: 072 631 2804
