Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) Veteran's Day Exclusive

Kraken-Skulls Logo Woobie Official Vet Owned Axios Investigations Firm Logo

Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has created a strategic partnership with fellow Veteran Owned companies Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official.

As a Veteran Owned and Operated Company we support other Veteran Ventures. Creating a strategic partnership with Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official is a great way to support Veteran Entrepreneurialism.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Veteran's Day! Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has created a strategic partnership offering. An exclusive discount just for Axios Investigations Firm clients and followers. When you purchase any product on the Kraken-Skulls website or order the long sought after Woobie Official Black Jacket you'll receive a discount at checkout. Use the Discount Code "AXIOS."As a Veteran Owned and Operated company we are proud to support Veteran Entrepreneurialism and encourage other Veterans to create more start-ups and businesses. Speaking with the CEO of Axios Investigations, stating that "He believes in the importance of business creation." He hopes that more Veterans will decide to step out and take the chance of creating their businesses and companies. He continues to mentor other Veterans in working through some of the hurdles they may encounter along the way.

Welcome to Woobie Official!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.