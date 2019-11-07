Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) Veteran's Day Exclusive
Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has created a strategic partnership with fellow Veteran Owned companies Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official.
As a Veteran Owned and Operated company we are proud to support Veteran Entrepreneurialism and encourage other Veterans to create more start-ups and businesses. Speaking with the CEO of Axios Investigations, stating that "He believes in the importance of business creation." He hopes that more Veterans will decide to step out and take the chance of creating their businesses and companies. He continues to mentor other Veterans in working through some of the hurdles they may encounter along the way.
