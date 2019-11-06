Summary

In response to Mann Packing Co., Inc’s recall of vegetable products, Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling multiple products from its stores in the United States. Mann Packing issued the recall because the vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

The recall only affects products that are listed above; these products were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers. The affected products were sold between Oct. 10, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.