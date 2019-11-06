AAC Holdings Releases New Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AACH) today announced a new date for the release of its results for the third quarter of 2019. The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and will host a conference call and live webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CDT to discuss business highlights and financial performance for the period.



“Currently, the Company expects sequential positive operating results for the third consecutive quarter,” said American Addiction Centers.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is 1-877-224-7960. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 26, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the replay access code, 1013610.

The live audio webcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.americanaddictioncenters.org, and the online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “may,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding AAC Holdings, Inc.’s (collectively with its subsidiaries; “AAC Holdings” or the “Company”) possible or assumed future operating results and outlook. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual result or timing to be materially different from the information contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (i) the Company’s inability to meet the covenants in the Company’s loan documents or lack of borrowing capacity; (ii) the Company’s inability to successfully raise capital to meet the Company’s liquidity needs and to allow it to continue to operate as a going concern; (iii) the Company’s inability to effectively operate its facilities; (iv) the Company’s reliance on its sales and marketing program to continuously attract and enroll clients; (v) a reduction in reimbursement rates by certain third-party payors for inpatient and outpatient services and point-of-care and definitive lab testing; (vi) the Company’s failure to successfully achieve growth through acquisitions and de novo projects; (vii) risks associated with estimates of the value of accounts receivable or deterioration in collectability of accounts receivable; (viii) the possibility that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of an acquisition; (ix) the Company’s failure to achieve anticipated financial results from contemplated and prior acquisitions; (x) a disruption in the Company’s ability to perform diagnostic laboratory services; (xi) maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory authorities, licensure and permits to operate the Company’s facilities and laboratories; (xii) a disruption in the Company’s business and reputational and economic risks associated with the civil securities claims brought by shareholders or claims by various parties; and (xiii) general economic and market conditions, including conditions in the debt and equity capital markets in particular, as well as other risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this release will prove to be accurate. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Joy Sutton

Director of Corporate Communications

Office: (615) 727-8407

Cell: (615) 587-7728

JSutton@ContactAAC.com



