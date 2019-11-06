There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,847 in the last 365 days.

Goldfield Reports Record 2019 Third-Quarter Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Texas operations show strong improvement

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American: GV), a leading provider of electrical construction services for the utility industry and industrial customers, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Through its subsidiaries, Power Corporation of America, C and C Power Line, Inc., Southeast Power Corporation and Precision Foundations, Inc., Goldfield provides electrical construction services primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. To a lesser extent, Goldfield is also engaged in real estate operations focused on the development of residential properties on the east coast of Central Florida.

President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile said, “In our third-quarter we continued to achieve strong revenue growth in our electrical construction operations. Our revenue increased almost 52% over the same quarter last year and we achieved positive operating income of $2.1 million. With the productivity improvements in our Texas-Southwest operations, we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing infrastructure needs in Texas.”

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 34.6% to $136.6 million from $101.5 million, attributable to increased electrical construction operations and real estate development operations.
  • Electrical construction revenue increased 24.0% to $123.8 million from $99.8 million, primarily due to continued growth in master service agreements (“MSA”), including service line expansion, and to a lesser extent, non-MSA customer project activity.
  • Real estate development revenue increased to $12.8 million from $1.6 million, mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.
  • Gross margin on electrical construction declined to 14.7% from 17.7%, attributable to project losses in our Texas-Southwest operations resulting from weather and project productivity issues, as well as start-up costs related to the substation service line expansion in the Texas-Southwest region. Also contributing to the decrease in gross margin were non-productive crew expenses, which resulted in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest region. These decreases were partially offset by margin improvements in our Southeast operations in the third quarter and expansion efforts in the mid-Atlantic operations.
  • Gross margin on real estate development decreased to 27.0% from 37.7%, primarily due to the amount and type of units sold.
  • Operating income remained relatively unchanged at $6.6 million from $6.7 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, there was an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development and electrical construction gross profit.
  • Net income decreased to $3.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.17 per share.
  • EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure (1)) was $14.8 million compared to $12.8 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in real estate development and electrical construction operations gross profit, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 51.6% to $44.7 million from $29.5 million, attributable to increased revenue in electrical construction and to a lesser extent, real estate development operations.
  • Electrical construction revenue increased 46.3% to $43.2 million from $29.5 million, primarily due to increased revenue across all regions. The increase in revenue was attributable to increases in transmission project volume, service line expansion and continued growth in both MSA and non-MSA customer project activity.
  • Real estate development revenue increased $1.6 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.
  • Gross margin on electrical construction grew to 14.8% from 11.5%, attributable to the increase in revenue in the Texas-Southwest and Southeast operations. The increase in revenue provided improved coverage of fixed costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Gross margin on real estate development increased to 33.5% from (10.1)%, due to the amount and type of units sold.
  • Operating income increased to $2.1 million from an operating loss of $0.1 million, mainly due to higher electrical construction and real estate development gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and depreciation expenses.
  • Net income increased to $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 loss per share.
  • EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure (1)) was $4.9 million compared to $2.1 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in electrical construction and real estate development operations gross profit, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Backlog (a non-GAAP measure (1))

At September 30, 2019, total backlog increased $7.0 million, or 3.9%, to $187.5 million from $180.6 million at the same date last year, primarily due to the increase in project specific firm MSA projects. Total backlog includes total revenue estimated over the remaining life of the MSAs plus estimated revenue from fixed-price contracts.

The Company’s 12-month electrical construction backlog decreased $3.2 million, or 3.2%, to $96.0 million from $99.2 million at the same date last year, mainly due to the MSA backlog runoff partially offset by the award of new MSAs. The impact of future projects awarded under MSAs cannot be determined with certainty and revenue from such contracts may vary substantially from current estimates.

Backlog is estimated at a point in time and is not determinative of total revenue in any particular period. It does not reflect future revenue from a significant number of short-term projects undertaken and completed between the estimated dates.

Conference Call

The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile and Chief Financial Officer Stephen R. Wherry will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 7, 2019. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (866) 373-3407 (domestic) or (412) 902-1037 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. Goldfield will also webcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gv/mediaframe/32694/indexl.html or through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be archived at this link or through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for six months.

About Goldfield

Goldfield is a leading provider of electrical construction services engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. For additional information on our third quarter 2019 results, please refer to our report on Form 10-Q being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and visit the Company’s website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com.

___________________________

(1) Represents Non-GAAP Financial Measure - The non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release are more fully described in the accompanying supplemental data and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the reported GAAP measures. The EBITDA non-GAAP measure in this press release and on The Goldfield Corporation’s website is provided to enable investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods and compare the Company’s operating results with those of its competitors. EBITDA should be used to supplement, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of EBITDA and Backlog may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 throughout this document. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” and “continue” or similar words. We have based these statements on our current expectations about future events. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in or suggested by our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will be achieved. Our actual results may differ materially from what we currently expect. Factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: the level of construction activities by public utilities; the concentration of revenue from a limited number of utility customers; the loss of one or more significant customers; the timing and duration of construction projects for which we are engaged; our ability to estimate accurately with respect to fixed price construction contracts; and heightened competition in the electrical construction field, including intensification of price competition. Other factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: adverse weather; natural disasters; effects of climate changes; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; ability to obtain necessary permits from regulatory agencies; our ability to maintain or increase historical revenue and profit margins; general economic conditions, both nationally and in our region; adverse legislation or regulations; availability of skilled construction labor and materials and material increases in labor and material costs; and our ability to obtain additional and/or renew financing. Other important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release are detailed in the Companys Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Goldfields other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Goldfields website: http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. We may not update these forward-looking statements, even in the event that our situation changes in the future, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
The Goldfield Corporation
Robert Winters or Josh Littman
Phone: (312) 445-2870
Email: gv@alpha-ir.com 


The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenue                                
Electrical construction   $ 43,182,197     $ 29,514,965     $ 123,773,883     $ 99,842,651  
Real estate development     1,550,684       1,777       12,819,473       1,620,031  
Total revenue     44,732,881       29,516,742       136,593,356       101,462,682  
Costs and expenses                                
Electrical construction     36,789,515       26,122,915       105,597,926       82,192,792  
Real estate development     1,031,373       1,956       9,360,449       1,009,061  
Selling, general and administrative     2,162,360       1,444,983       7,033,244       5,673,506  
Depreciation and amortization     2,728,988       2,141,684       8,048,549       6,031,426  
Gain on sale of property and equipment     (45,504 )     (89,846 )     (77,571 )     (155,062 )
Total costs and expenses     42,666,732       29,621,692       129,962,597       94,751,723  
Total operating income (loss)     2,066,149       (104,950 )     6,630,759       6,710,959  
Other income (expense), net                                
Interest income     28,311       12,020       71,082       28,861  
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized     (367,244 )     (205,203 )     (1,130,798 )     (602,502 )
Other income, net     27,199       23,128       91,736       60,495  
Total other expense, net     (311,734 )     (170,055 )     (967,980 )     (513,146 )
Income before income taxes     1,754,415       (275,005 )     5,662,779       6,197,813  
Income tax provision     592,413       (81,851 )     1,902,034       1,833,800  
Net income (loss)   $ 1,162,002     $ (193,154 )   $ 3,760,745     $ 4,364,013  
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted   $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.15     $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted     24,522,534       25,451,354       24,523,731       25,451,354  


The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,619,343     $ 11,376,373  
Accounts receivable and accrued billings, net     23,168,109       22,236,071  
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts     13,188,343       12,030,000  
Income taxes receivable     1,484,034       1,220,527  
Residential properties under construction     1,405,876       8,244,995  
Prepaid expenses     1,122,788       634,069  
Other current assets     165,684       1,835,743  
Total current assets     61,154,177       57,577,778  
Property, buildings and equipment, at cost, net     55,034,429       48,927,055  
Deferred charges and other assets     12,146,772       6,043,642  
Total assets   $ 128,335,378     $ 112,548,475  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 16,144,324     $ 15,999,157  
Current portion of notes payable, net     7,615,041       7,161,890  
Accrued remediation costs     70,528       60,101  
Other current liabilities     3,094,372       1,278,857  
Total current liabilities     26,924,265       24,500,005  
Deferred income taxes     7,746,552       6,061,042  
Accrued remediation costs, less current portion     404,036       436,982  
Notes payable, less current portion, net     26,360,490       21,731,024  
Other accrued liabilities     3,695,143       213,990  
Total liabilities     65,130,486       52,943,043  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock     2,781,377       2,781,377  
Capital surplus     18,481,683       18,481,683  
Retained earnings     45,381,936       41,621,191  
Common stock in treasury, at cost     (3,440,104 )     (3,278,819 )
Total stockholders’ equity     63,204,892       59,605,432  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 128,335,378     $ 112,548,475  


The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, is defined as net income (loss) plus: interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, as shown in the table below. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
EBITDA   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income (loss) (GAAP as reported)   $ 1,162,002     $ (193,154 )   $ 3,760,745     $ 4,364,013  
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized     367,244       205,203       1,130,798       602,502  
Provision for income taxes     592,413       (81,851 )     1,902,034       1,833,800  
Depreciation and amortization (1)     2,728,988       2,141,684       8,048,549       6,031,426  
EBITDA   $ 4,850,647     $ 2,071,882     $ 14,842,126     $ 12,831,741  
______________________________________                                
(1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization of finite-lived intangible assets.  

Backlog

The following table presents a reconciliation of our total backlog as of September 30, 2019 to our remaining unsatisfied performance obligation as defined under U.S. GAAP:

  September 30, 2019  
Total backlog $ 187,511,546  
Estimated MSAs   (134,645,726 )
Estimated firm (1)   (4,525,506 )
Total unsatisfied performance obligation $ 48,340,314  
______________________________________      
(1) Represents estimated backlog contract value as of September 30, 2019, on projects awarded.  

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.