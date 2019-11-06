Goldfield Reports Record 2019 Third-Quarter Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Texas operations show strong improvement



MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American: GV), a leading provider of electrical construction services for the utility industry and industrial customers, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Through its subsidiaries, Power Corporation of America, C and C Power Line, Inc., Southeast Power Corporation and Precision Foundations, Inc., Goldfield provides electrical construction services primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. To a lesser extent, Goldfield is also engaged in real estate operations focused on the development of residential properties on the east coast of Central Florida.

President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Sottile said, “In our third-quarter we continued to achieve strong revenue growth in our electrical construction operations. Our revenue increased almost 52% over the same quarter last year and we achieved positive operating income of $2.1 million. With the productivity improvements in our Texas-Southwest operations, we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing infrastructure needs in Texas.”

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

Consolidated revenue increased 34.6% to $136.6 million from $101.5 million, attributable to increased electrical construction operations and real estate development operations.

Electrical construction revenue increased 24.0% to $123.8 million from $99.8 million, primarily due to continued growth in master service agreements (“MSA”), including service line expansion, and to a lesser extent, non-MSA customer project activity.

Real estate development revenue increased to $12.8 million from $1.6 million, mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.

Gross margin on electrical construction declined to 14.7% from 17.7%, attributable to project losses in our Texas-Southwest operations resulting from weather and project productivity issues, as well as start-up costs related to the substation service line expansion in the Texas-Southwest region. Also contributing to the decrease in gross margin were non-productive crew expenses, which resulted in an under absorption of our fixed costs in our Texas-Southwest region. These decreases were partially offset by margin improvements in our Southeast operations in the third quarter and expansion efforts in the mid-Atlantic operations.

Gross margin on real estate development decreased to 27.0% from 37.7%, primarily due to the amount and type of units sold.

Operating income remained relatively unchanged at $6.6 million from $6.7 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, there was an increase in depreciation expense and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher real estate development and electrical construction gross profit.

Net income decreased to $3.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.17 per share.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure (1)) was $14.8 million compared to $12.8 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in real estate development and electrical construction operations gross profit, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

Consolidated revenue increased 51.6% to $44.7 million from $29.5 million, attributable to increased revenue in electrical construction and to a lesser extent, real estate development operations.

Electrical construction revenue increased 46.3% to $43.2 million from $29.5 million, primarily due to increased revenue across all regions. The increase in revenue was attributable to increases in transmission project volume, service line expansion and continued growth in both MSA and non-MSA customer project activity.

Real estate development revenue increased $1.6 million mainly due to the increase in the number of units sold and the timing of completion of units available for sale.

Gross margin on electrical construction grew to 14.8% from 11.5%, attributable to the increase in revenue in the Texas-Southwest and Southeast operations. The increase in revenue provided improved coverage of fixed costs for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Gross margin on real estate development increased to 33.5% from (10.1)%, due to the amount and type of units sold.

Operating income increased to $2.1 million from an operating loss of $0.1 million, mainly due to higher electrical construction and real estate development gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and depreciation expenses.

Net income increased to $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 loss per share.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure (1)) was $4.9 million compared to $2.1 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in electrical construction and real estate development operations gross profit, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Backlog (a non-GAAP measure (1))

At September 30, 2019, total backlog increased $7.0 million, or 3.9%, to $187.5 million from $180.6 million at the same date last year, primarily due to the increase in project specific firm MSA projects. Total backlog includes total revenue estimated over the remaining life of the MSAs plus estimated revenue from fixed-price contracts.

The Company’s 12-month electrical construction backlog decreased $3.2 million, or 3.2%, to $96.0 million from $99.2 million at the same date last year, mainly due to the MSA backlog runoff partially offset by the award of new MSAs. The impact of future projects awarded under MSAs cannot be determined with certainty and revenue from such contracts may vary substantially from current estimates.

Backlog is estimated at a point in time and is not determinative of total revenue in any particular period. It does not reflect future revenue from a significant number of short-term projects undertaken and completed between the estimated dates.

About Goldfield

Goldfield is a leading provider of electrical construction services engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, primarily in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Texas-Southwest regions of the United States. For additional information on our third quarter 2019 results, please refer to our report on Form 10-Q being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and visit the Company’s website at http://www.goldfieldcorp.com.

(1) Represents Non-GAAP Financial Measure - The non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release are more fully described in the accompanying supplemental data and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the reported GAAP measures. The EBITDA non-GAAP measure in this press release and on The Goldfield Corporation’s website is provided to enable investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods and compare the Company’s operating results with those of its competitors. EBITDA should be used to supplement, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of EBITDA and Backlog may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 throughout this document. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” and “continue” or similar words. We have based these statements on our current expectations about future events. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in or suggested by our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will be achieved. Our actual results may differ materially from what we currently expect. Factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: the level of construction activities by public utilities; the concentration of revenue from a limited number of utility customers; the loss of one or more significant customers; the timing and duration of construction projects for which we are engaged; our ability to estimate accurately with respect to fixed price construction contracts; and heightened competition in the electrical construction field, including intensification of price competition. Other factors that may affect the results of our operations include, among others: adverse weather; natural disasters; effects of climate changes; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; ability to obtain necessary permits from regulatory agencies; our ability to maintain or increase historical revenue and profit margins; general economic conditions, both nationally and in our region; adverse legislation or regulations; availability of skilled construction labor and materials and material increases in labor and material costs; and our ability to obtain additional and/or renew financing. Other important factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release are detailed in the Company’s Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Goldfield’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Goldfield’s website: http://www.goldfieldcorp.com. We may not update these forward-looking statements, even in the event that our situation changes in the future, except as required by law.

The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Electrical construction $ 43,182,197 $ 29,514,965 $ 123,773,883 $ 99,842,651 Real estate development 1,550,684 1,777 12,819,473 1,620,031 Total revenue 44,732,881 29,516,742 136,593,356 101,462,682 Costs and expenses Electrical construction 36,789,515 26,122,915 105,597,926 82,192,792 Real estate development 1,031,373 1,956 9,360,449 1,009,061 Selling, general and administrative 2,162,360 1,444,983 7,033,244 5,673,506 Depreciation and amortization 2,728,988 2,141,684 8,048,549 6,031,426 Gain on sale of property and equipment (45,504 ) (89,846 ) (77,571 ) (155,062 ) Total costs and expenses 42,666,732 29,621,692 129,962,597 94,751,723 Total operating income (loss) 2,066,149 (104,950 ) 6,630,759 6,710,959 Other income (expense), net Interest income 28,311 12,020 71,082 28,861 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (367,244 ) (205,203 ) (1,130,798 ) (602,502 ) Other income, net 27,199 23,128 91,736 60,495 Total other expense, net (311,734 ) (170,055 ) (967,980 ) (513,146 ) Income before income taxes 1,754,415 (275,005 ) 5,662,779 6,197,813 Income tax provision 592,413 (81,851 ) 1,902,034 1,833,800 Net income (loss) $ 1,162,002 $ (193,154 ) $ 3,760,745 $ 4,364,013 Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted 24,522,534 25,451,354 24,523,731 25,451,354





The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,619,343 $ 11,376,373 Accounts receivable and accrued billings, net 23,168,109 22,236,071 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 13,188,343 12,030,000 Income taxes receivable 1,484,034 1,220,527 Residential properties under construction 1,405,876 8,244,995 Prepaid expenses 1,122,788 634,069 Other current assets 165,684 1,835,743 Total current assets 61,154,177 57,577,778 Property, buildings and equipment, at cost, net 55,034,429 48,927,055 Deferred charges and other assets 12,146,772 6,043,642 Total assets $ 128,335,378 $ 112,548,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,144,324 $ 15,999,157 Current portion of notes payable, net 7,615,041 7,161,890 Accrued remediation costs 70,528 60,101 Other current liabilities 3,094,372 1,278,857 Total current liabilities 26,924,265 24,500,005 Deferred income taxes 7,746,552 6,061,042 Accrued remediation costs, less current portion 404,036 436,982 Notes payable, less current portion, net 26,360,490 21,731,024 Other accrued liabilities 3,695,143 213,990 Total liabilities 65,130,486 52,943,043 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2,781,377 2,781,377 Capital surplus 18,481,683 18,481,683 Retained earnings 45,381,936 41,621,191 Common stock in treasury, at cost (3,440,104 ) (3,278,819 ) Total stockholders’ equity 63,204,892 59,605,432 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 128,335,378 $ 112,548,475





The Goldfield Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, is defined as net income (loss) plus: interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, as shown in the table below. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) (GAAP as reported) $ 1,162,002 $ (193,154 ) $ 3,760,745 $ 4,364,013 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 367,244 205,203 1,130,798 602,502 Provision for income taxes 592,413 (81,851 ) 1,902,034 1,833,800 Depreciation and amortization (1) 2,728,988 2,141,684 8,048,549 6,031,426 EBITDA $ 4,850,647 $ 2,071,882 $ 14,842,126 $ 12,831,741 ______________________________________ (1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization of finite-lived intangible assets.

Backlog

The following table presents a reconciliation of our total backlog as of September 30, 2019 to our remaining unsatisfied performance obligation as defined under U.S. GAAP:

September 30, 2019 Total backlog $ 187,511,546 Estimated MSAs (134,645,726 ) Estimated firm (1) (4,525,506 ) Total unsatisfied performance obligation $ 48,340,314 ______________________________________ (1) Represents estimated backlog contract value as of September 30, 2019, on projects awarded.



