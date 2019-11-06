LHC Group Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Increases 2019 EPS Guidance

Growth Expected to Accelerate in 2020

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – LHC Group Legacy Home Health and Hospice and Fully Converted Almost Family Locations Generating Strong Growth



Net service revenue increased 4.2% to $528.5 million.

Net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 41.6% to $30.1 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 41.2% to $0.96, which includes the effect of costs and expenses described within the adjusted results below.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 33.9% to $39.5 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 32.6% to $1.26.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.2% to $59.6 million.

Adjusted results for the third quarter of 2019 exclude transaction and other transition related costs and expenses as well as charges and expenses related to certain closures and relocations in the aggregate amount of $9.4 million after tax, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Organic growth in home health admissions was 11.1% for the quarter and 8.6% year-to-date excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in home health revenue was 7.9% for the quarter and 7.2% year-to-date excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice admissions was 2.1% for the quarter and 5.9% year-to-date excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice revenue was 6.0% for the quarter and 7.2% year-to-date excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice average daily census was 9.2% for the quarter and 8.9% year-to-date excluding Almost Family locations

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 13.

Operational and Strategic Highlights



LHC Group quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average and outpace industry peers with 97% of its same store locations having CMS Quality Star ratings of four stars or greater when excluding Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions. We continue to experience quarter over quarter improvement in each of our quality and patient satisfaction scores through our Almost Family locations and other recently acquired locations.

The 130 Almost Family locations that were fully converted to LHC Group’s version of Homecare Homebase prior to the third quarter demonstrated sequential organic growth in home health admissions of 1.2% in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter. We expect to complete the conversion of the remaining Almost Family locations to Homecare Homebase by the end of 2019.

To date in 2019, LHC Group has acquired or agreed to acquire 17 home health, 8 hospice, and two home and community based services locations in 10 states and the District of Columbia, the majority of which are hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions represent approximately $86.7 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have been able to deliver excellent results in 2019 with strong organic growth, margin improvement and momentum in our M&A strategy. Our growth is highlighted by increasing market share from legacy LHC locations and improving the performance at post-conversion Almost Family locations. We are well positioned to extend our growth posture in 2020 and beyond.”

M&A Strategy - Strong Current Pipeline of Joint Ventures and Acquisitions and Market Consolidation Expected to Accelerate in 2020

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Capital Regional Medical Center finalized their joint venture to purchase from SSM Health the assets of three home health and hospice locations in Jefferson City and Mexico, Missouri. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $3.5 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Atmore Community Hospital finalized a JV partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of a home health provider in Atmore, Alabama. The provider will continue operating under the name Atmore Community Home Care, serving patients and families in the community and the region with in-home healthcare. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $2.0 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group purchased two home and community based services (HCBS) locations in West Union and Waverly, Ohio from Comfort Home Care. The agreement includes 100 percent of each location’s assets, which will be consolidated under LHC Group’s existing HCBS provider, HomeCare by Blackstone, in Columbus. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $2.0 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group completed the previously announced acquisition of a home health and HCBS provider located in Baltimore from VNA of Maryland and Elite Home Care Services. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $35.0 million.

On September 1, 2019, LHC Group finalized a joint venture agreement with Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky to share ownership of Caregivers Health Network, a home health provider. Under terms of the agreement, Norton Healthcare purchased a minority interest in the agency, which has been renamed Norton Home Health.

On November 5, 2019, LHC Group and LifePoint Health agreed to further expand their existing joint venture partnership with the purchase of one home health provider with a location in Wilmington, Ohio and two hospice providers with a location in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Lewiston, Idaho. The agreement, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by December 1, 2019. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the expansion of this joint venture of approximately $3.6 million.

On November 5, 2019, LHC Group agreed to purchase a single freestanding home health provider – Life Wellness Home Health – in Las Vegas, Nevada. The agreement, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by December 1, 2019. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $2.1 million.

Myers noted, “The common thread throughout all of the recent regulatory rulings and changes is that they shift care into the home and encourage payment models built on delivering value. The new models are now more dependent than ever on providers who can deliver the highest levels of clinical quality across the broadest range of services and within a value-based environment. LHC Group wins in all of these scenarios, and it will increase the value proposition we provide to leading hospital and health systems across the country. With over 30% of existing home health agencies projected to close as a result of PDGM and the elimination of the RAP according to many industry sources, we expect market consolidation through acquisitions and market share gains to help fuel our organic growth as well.”

Full Year 2019 EPS Guidance Raised and Full Year Revenue and EBITDA Guidance Affirmed - 24% Year-over-Year Adjusted Earnings Growth at the Midpoint Continues to be Fueled by Strong Organic Growth and Acquisition Accretion

The Company increased its guidance for full year adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $4.35 to $4.45 from a range of $4.25 to $4.35. The Company affirmed its full year 2019 guidance issued on May 8, 2019 for net service revenue in a range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion and Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, in a range of $214 million to $220 million.

The Company’s guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. The adjusted earnings guidance for 2019 is presented on a non-GAAP basis, as it does not include the impact of transaction related costs, integration related expenses or other expenses related to the acquisition of Almost Family or other acquisitions. Given the difficulty in predicting the future amount and timing of these expenses, the Company cannot reasonably provide a full reconciliation of its fiscal year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to GAAP earnings per share.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “LHC Group’s distinct advantages in quality and patient satisfaction scores, national scale, organic growth, accelerating M&A pipeline, available liquidity and compelling value proposition for our partners provide near-term and long-term growth avenues that we have only begun to fully deploy. The strong organic growth we have achieved this year and the strengthening of the Almost Family business in the third quarter position us well for continued growth in 2020. In addition, the favorable rulings by CMS for PDGM and other expected regulatory changes that further enhance our leadership position and differentiated business model position us at the forefront of what we anticipate is a historic consolidation opportunity that can materially drive our growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Patient Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) Commentary

“Last week’s final PDGM ruling by CMS of a 4.36% behavioral adjustment was a significant improvement for the home health industry compared with the proposed rule issued in July 2019 with an 8.01% behavioral adjustment,” Myers added. “Despite this positive change, we remain concerned with the lack of transparency in CMS’s use of assumptions to establish payment policy and adjustments. We support payment reform that is evidence-based rather than on assumptions. We will continue to work closely with CMS to urge them to be more transparent in the calculation of payments to providers under the Medicare Home Health benefit”.

“I would like to thank the many sponsors in Congress for their overwhelming support with the regulatory and legislative changes under PDGM and their understanding of the need for the change in the adjustment to preserve access to home health services, particularly in rural areas. This change would not have happened without their help. I would also like to thank Seema Verma, the CMS Administrator, and her staff at CMS and HHS for their multiple meetings with us and their willingness to work collaboratively and listen to the industry’s concerns.”

“I’m extremely proud of how the LHC Group team approached the challenge of PDGM from a clinical perspective and created clinical pathways that ensure our high standards of clinical care and quality outcomes while increasing efficiency that minimizes the financial impact,” noted Myers. “Our clinical leadership team began working on PDGM preparedness in January and initiated pilots in mid-July that proved out the efficacy of our care models. Based on the success of these pilots, we are beginning the rollout of the care model. The benefits of this clinical approach will become more evident in 2020 as we execute our patient care models under the new rulings and demonstrate what it truly means to deliver value in the most appropriate and cost-efficient setting.”

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “will,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “should” and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2019 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company’s businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company’s businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company’s services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company’s reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties’ critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company’s expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 29,302 $ 49,363 Receivables: Patient accounts receivable 288,114 252,592 Other receivables 11,205 6,658 Amounts due from governmental entities 963 830 Total receivables 300,282 260,080 Prepaid income taxes 1,316 11,788 Prepaid expenses 19,994 24,775 Other current assets 22,140 20,899 Total current assets 373,034 366,905 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $66,219 and $55,253, respectively 84,288 79,563 Goodwill 1,216,227 1,161,717 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,127 and $15,176, respectively 304,517 297,379 Assets held for sale 2,500 2,850 Operating lease right of use asset 95,427 — Other assets 21,871 20,301 Total assets $ 2,097,864 $ 1,928,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 76,458 $ 77,135 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 105,582 84,254 Self-insurance reserves 31,798 32,776 Current operating lease liabilities 29,362 — Current portion of long-term debt — 7,773 Amounts due to governmental entities 1,249 4,174 Total current liabilities 244,449 206,112 Deferred income taxes 50,200 43,306 Income taxes payable 3,582 4,297 Revolving credit facility 232,000 235,000 Long term notes payable — 930 Operating lease payable 70,109 — Total liabilities 600,340 489,645 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 15,594 14,596 Stockholders’ equity: LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 35,857,938 and 35,636,414 shares issued in 2019 and 2018, respectively 359 356 Treasury stock — 5,060,266 and 4,958,721 shares at cost, respectively (58,796 ) (49,374 ) Additional paid-in capital 945,575 937,968 Retained earnings 501,898 427,975 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,389,036 1,316,925 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 92,894 107,549 Total equity 1,481,930 1,424,474 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,097,864 $ 1,928,715





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 528,499 $ 507,043 $ 1,548,926 $ 1,300,121 Cost of service revenue 334,768 322,196 981,620 831,818 Gross margin 193,731 184,847 567,306 468,303 General and administrative expenses 146,829 149,572 440,634 390,817 Other intangible impairment charge 197 345 7,534 1,123 Operating income 46,705 34,930 119,138 76,363 Interest expense (2,596 ) (3,264 ) (8,533 ) (7,916 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 44,109 31,666 110,605 68,447 Income tax expense 9,508 6,685 22,665 14,832 Net income 34,601 24,981 87,940 53,615 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,534 3,751 14,017 10,593 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 30,067 $ 21,230 $ 73,923 $ 43,022 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.69 $ 2.39 $ 1.63 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.68 $ 2.37 $ 1.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,971 30,750 30,919 26,393 Diluted 31,247 31,084 31,203 26,641





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 87,940 $ 53,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,812 11,986 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 22,952 — Stock-based compensation expense 6,382 7,336 Deferred income taxes 8,102 2,915 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 337 4 Impairment of intangibles and other 7,534 1,123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (42,928 ) (5,693 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,018 (7,489 ) Prepaid income taxes 8,258 9,710 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,668 ) 13,862 Income taxes payable (715 ) (313 ) Net amounts due to/from governmental entities (3,234 ) (722 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 104,790 86,334 Investing activities: Purchases of property, building and equipment (15,401 ) (18,889 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54,120 ) 9,070 Net cash used in investing activities (69,521 ) (9,819 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 84,000 292,084 Payments on line of credit (87,000 ) (300,884 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,540 1,015 Payments on debt (7,650 ) (196 ) Payments on deferred financing fees — (1,881 ) Noncontrolling interest distributions (18,944 ) (8,720 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (9,422 ) (6,719 ) Purchase of additional controlling interest (18,763 ) (412 ) Exercise of options 153 — Sale of noncontrolling interest 756 3,322 Net cash (used in) financing activities (55,330 ) (22,391 ) Change in cash (20,061 ) 54,124 Cash at beginning of period 49,363 2,849 Cash at end of period $ 29,302 $ 56,973 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 8,549 $ 6,127 Income taxes paid $ 8,015 $ 2,929

Non-cash operating activity: The Company recorded $115.2 million in operating lease right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations.

Non-cash financing activity: The Company accrued $1.5 million for capital expenditures primarily related to the home office expansion project during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Home health services Hospice services Home and community-based services Facility-based services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 375,599 $ 62,028 $ 53,411 $ 28,715 $ 8,746 $ 528,499 Cost of service revenue 237,414 35,819 39,694 18,508 3,333 334,768 General and administrative expenses 108,318 15,218 10,809 9,498 2,986 146,829 Other intangible impairment charge 197 — — — — 197 Operating income 29,670 10,991 2,908 709 2,427 46,705 Interest expense (1,758 ) (310 ) (272 ) (174 ) (82 ) (2,596 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 27,912 10,681 2,636 535 2,345 44,109 Income tax expense 5,900 1,689 1,299 144 476 9,508 Net income 22,012 8,992 1,337 391 1,869 34,601 Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 3,577 1,213 (180 ) (67 ) (9 ) 4,534 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 18,435 $ 7,779 $ 1,517 $ 458 $ 1,878 $ 30,067 Total assets $ 1,458,991 $ 235,865 $ 243,779 $ 88,905 $ 70,324 $ 2,097,864





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Home health services Hospice services Home and community-based services Facility-based services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 360,000 $ 52,962 $ 52,773 $ 27,891 $ 13,417 $ 507,043 Cost of service revenue 222,765 34,540 39,860 20,146 4,885 322,196 General and administrative expenses 105,112 14,685 12,922 9,823 7,030 149,572 Other intangible impairment charge 345 — — — — 345 Operating income (loss) 31,778 3,737 (9 ) (2,078 ) 1,502 34,930 Interest expense (2,284 ) (491 ) (163 ) (163 ) (163 ) (3,264 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 29,494 3,246 (172 ) (2,241 ) 1,339 31,666 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,209 774 (74 ) (541 ) 317 6,685 Net income (loss) 23,285 2,472 (98 ) (1,700 ) 1,022 24,981 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,425 386 (87 ) 27 — 3,751 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 19,860 $ 2,086 $ (11 ) $ (1,727 ) $ 1,022 $ 21,230 Total assets $ 1,316,792 $ 203,921 $ 246,963 $ 61,089 $ 81,999 $ 1,910,764

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Home health services Hospice services Home and community-based services Facility-based services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 1,113,887 $ 168,821 $ 157,610 $ 84,391 $ 24,217 $ 1,548,926 Cost of service revenue 694,082 103,853 119,054 53,812 10,819 981,620 General and administrative expenses 322,115 45,167 33,004 28,010 12,338 440,634 Other intangible impairment charge 7,263 271 — — — 7,534 Operating income 90,427 19,530 5,552 2,569 1,060 119,138 Interest expense (5,919 ) (976 ) (857 ) (524 ) (257 ) (8,533 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 84,508 18,554 4,695 2,045 803 110,605 Income tax expense 17,178 3,716 1,279 297 195 22,665 Net income 67,330 14,838 3,416 1,748 608 87,940 Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 11,305 2,712 (757 ) 779 (22 ) 14,017 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 56,025 $ 12,126 $ 4,173 $ 969 $ 630 $ 73,923





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Home health services Hospice services Home and community-based services Facility-based services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 924,463 $ 146,142 $ 119,617 $ 86,345 $ 23,554 $ 1,300,121 Cost of service revenue 576,416 95,557 90,331 59,102 10,412 831,818 General and administrative expenses 277,075 43,090 28,664 29,571 12,417 390,817 Other intangible impairment charge 636 — — 487 — 1,123 Operating income 70,336 7,495 622 (2,815 ) 725 76,363 Interest expense (5,627 ) (1,181 ) (393 ) (395 ) (320 ) (7,916 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 64,709 6,314 229 (3,210 ) 405 68,447 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,022 1,368 50 (695 ) 87 14,832 Net income (loss) 50,687 4,946 179 (2,515 ) 318 53,615 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,472 1,215 (157 ) 129 (66 ) 10,593 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 41,215 $ 3,731 $ 336 $ (2,644 ) $ 384 $ 43,022





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Key Data: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Home Health Services: Locations 555 565 555 565 Acquired 19 2 32 256 De novo — — — — Divested/consolidated (3 ) (5 ) (16 ) (10 ) Total new admissions 97,647 92,643 286,519 239,671 Medicare new admissions 57,496 57,118 172,343 149,158 Average daily census 76,905 75,479 76,573 76,080 Average Medicare daily census 49,016 49,948 49,418 50,768 Medicare completed and billed episodes 91,956 93,389 276,751 244,297 Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes 1.09 1.10 1.10 1.09 Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes $ 3,070 $ 2,929 $ 3,060 $ 2,890 Total visits 2,619,073 2,471,979 7,702,229 6,472,307 Total Medicare visits 1,695,148 1,662,610 5,048,298 4,375,408 Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes 18.4 17.8 18.2 17.9 Organic growth excluding Almost Family (1)(2) Net revenue 7.9 % 9.3 % 7.2 % 9.1 % Net Medicare revenue 4.1 % 4.6 % 3.5 % 4.8 % Total new admissions 11.1 % 9.7 % 8.6 % 8.1 % Medicare new admissions 5.4 % 4.6 % 2.5 % 4.8 % Average daily census 7.2 % 2.9 % 5.1 % 2.9 % Average Medicare daily census 2.6 % (0.9 )% 0.0 % (0.8 )% Medicare completed and billed episodes 3.6 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.0 % Hospice Services: Locations 109 104 109 104 Acquired 5 1 10 16 De novo — — — — Divested/Consolidated — (3 ) (5 ) (3 ) Admissions 4,522 4,557 13,746 13,139 Average daily census 4,187 3,763 4,002 3,525 Patient days 385,164 346,153 1,093,039 962,839 Average revenue per patient day $ 152.47 $ 155.40 $ 153.74 $ 154.03 Organic growth excluding Almost Family: (1)(2) Total new admissions 2.1 % 5.1 % 5.9 % 4.2 % Home and Community-Based Services: Locations (3) 105 105 Average daily census 13,676 14,455 13,914 14,491 Billable hours 2,276,984 2,295,450 6,841,598 5,002,064 Revenue per billable hour $ 23.97 $ 23.30 $ 23.62 $ 24.30 Facility-Based Services: Long-term Acute Care Locations 13 12 13 12 Acquired 1 — 1 — Divested/Consolidated — — — (2 ) Patient days 18,918 21,617 58,524 65,480 Average revenue per patient day $ 1,377 $ 1,183 $ 1,310 $ 1,244 Occupancy rate 66.3 % 75.8 % 69.2 % 73.5 %

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. Almost Family locations remain counted as acquired locations due to continued system integrations, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE AFTER ADOPTION OF ASU 2014-09

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 532,026 $ 514,118 $ 1,568,084 $ 1,319,840 Less: Implicit price concession (1) 3,527 7,075 19,158 19,719 Net service revenue $ 528,499 $ 507,043 $ 1,548,926 $ 1,300,121

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 30,067 $ 21,230 $ 73,923 $ 43,022 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 8,482 7,118 20,463 19,289 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 941 2,335 4,722 4,799 Excess tax benefit (4) — (1,200 ) — (1,200 ) Income tax effect of adjustments to income — — — 689 Provider moratorium impairment (5) — — 4,332 — Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 39,490 $ 29,483 $ 103,440 $ 66,599

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 0.96 $ 0.68 $ 2.37 $ 1.61 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 0.27 0.23 0.66 0.72 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 0.03 0.08 0.15 0.18 Excess tax benefit (4) — (0.04 ) — (0.05 ) Income tax effect of adjustments to income — — — 0.03 Provider moratorium impairment (5) — — 0.14 — Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 1.26 $ 0.95 $ 3.32 $ 2.49

Provision for bad debts are classified as implicit price concessions in determining the transaction price of the Company's net service revenue. Transition, integration and Homecare Homebase conversion expenses and other costs associated with the acquisition of Almost Family and other recently announced or completed acquisitions ($11.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended Sept 30, 2019 and $28.3 million in the nine months ended Sept 30, 2019). Expenses and impairments associated with the closure or consolidation of 3 locations in the third quarter of 2019 along with residual costs and expenses in connection with closures in prior periods ($1.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended Sept 30, 2019 and $6.5 million in the nine months ended Sept 30, 2019). Tax benefit due to the exercise of stock options related to the Almost Family acquisition. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 30,067 $ 21,230 $ 73,923 $ 43,022 Add: Income tax expense 9,508 6,685 22,665 14,832 Interest expense, net 2,596 3,264 8,533 7,916 Depreciation and amortization 4,412 4,438 12,812 11,986 Adjustment items (6) 13,033 13,165 40,841 33,879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,616 $ 48,782 $ 158,774 $ 111,635





(6) Adjustment items (pre-tax): Almost Family merger and other acquisition expenses 11,731 9,914 28,305 27,114 Closures/relocation/consolidations 1,302 3,251 6,536 6,765 Provider moratorium impairment — — 6,000 — Total adjustments $ 13,033 $ 13,165 $ 40,841 $ 33,879

