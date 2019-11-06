SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Third Coast Midstream, Llc (f.k.a. American Midstream Partners, LP) of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 9, 2019 – AMID

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All former shareholders of AMID who sold securities of Third Coast Midstream, Llc (f.k.a. American Midstream Partners, LP) ("American Midstream") (NYSE: AMID) between July 27, 2018 and July 23, 2019 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The filed complaint revolves around an undisclosed scheme set in place by Defendants to take American Midstream private for a fraction of its value. In order to effectuate their plans, the complaint alleges, Defendants abused their control over the Company by first reducing, and then withholding, American Midstream’s quarterly distribution, which caused its unit price to plummet. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/third-coast-midstream-llc-f-k-a-american-midstream-partners-lp-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

If you suffered a loss in American Midstream Partners, LP you have until December 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



