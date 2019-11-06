There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,856 in the last 365 days.

eGain Reports SaaS Revenue Growth of 30% Year over Year in Q1 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are off to a solid start in the first quarter, with healthy SaaS growth and strong cash flow,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “As planned, we are ramping our sales investment to drive growth. And with recently launched capabilities for conversational automation, augmented agents, and full-spectrum analytics, we are raising the bar on digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement.”

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • SaaS revenue was $12.4 million, up 30% year over year (33% in constant currency).
  • Subscription revenue, which includes SaaS and legacy revenue, was $15.6 million, up 13% year over year (16% in constant currency) and comprised 91% of total revenue.
  • Total revenue was $17.2 million, up 9% year over year (12% in constant currency).
  • GAAP net income was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $604,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for Q1 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million, or $0.06 per share on a basic and $0.05 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for Q1 2019.
  • Cash provided by operations was $2.7 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $3.3 million in Q1 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, eGain is reiterating its previously provided guidance for full year SaaS revenue of between $53.8 million to $55.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 20% and 24% year over year, total revenue of $72.0 million to $73.6 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 7% and 10% year over year and to generate non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $2.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.06 per diluted share.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, eGain expects SaaS revenue of $13.3 million to $13.7 million, total revenue of $17.2 million to $17.7 million and to generate non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million to $0.7 million, or $0.01 to $0.02 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. Defined in the supplemental information is SaaS and legacy revenue, where legacy revenue is defined as license, maintenance and support contracts on perpetual license arrangements that we no longer sell. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 888-254-3590 (US and Canada) or +1 323-794-2551 (international) and give the participant passcode 159809. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our belief that we see positive business and customer momentum; our belief that our pipeline and the demand for our AI-powered customer engagement platform offering is strong; expected increase in growth investment, including the partner ecosystem; and our beliefs with respect to SaaS revenue growth and net income growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments; risks that our SaaS based revenue model and lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; the success of organization changes; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to invest resources to improve our products and continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general economic and market conditions which may adversely affect our industry, general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism, the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers, and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 12, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
    September 30,    June 30, 
    2019 (*)   2019  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 34,363     $ 31,860  
Restricted cash     7       7  
Accounts receivable, net     20,217       20,411  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net     789       740  
Prepaid expenses     1,943       2,517  
Other current assets     1,102       1,054  
Total current assets     58,421       56,589  
Property and equipment, net     513       525  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     4,075        
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion     1,799       1,777  
Intangible assets, net     227       294  
Goodwill     13,186       13,186  
Other assets     1,281       1,383  
Total assets   $ 79,502     $ 73,754  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 1,177     $ 4,173  
Accrued compensation     4,944       5,480  
Accrued liabilities     3,685       2,353  
Operating lease liabilities     1,669        
Deferred revenue     33,028       30,688  
Total current liabilities     44,503       42,694  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     5,749       5,801  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     2,653        
Other long-term liabilities     664       952  
Total liabilities     53,569       49,447  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     371,665       371,099  
Notes receivable from stockholders     (88 )     (88 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,616 )     (1,459 )
Accumulated deficit     (344,059 )     (345,276 )
Total stockholders' equity     25,933       24,307  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 79,502     $ 73,754  
             
(*) Includes the impact from adoption of ASU 2016-02 (Topic 842)            
             

 

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 
    2019     2018  
Revenue:            
Subscription   $ 15,572     $ 13,727  
Professional services     1,618       1,974  
Total revenue     17,190       15,701  
Cost of revenue:            
Cost of subscription     3,750       3,395  
Cost of professional services     1,565       1,840  
Total cost of revenue     5,315       5,235  
Gross profit     11,875       10,466  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     3,998       3,559  
Sales and marketing     4,738       3,994  
General and administrative     2,044       2,160  
Total operating expenses     10,780       9,713  
Income from operations     1,095       753  
Interest income (expense), net     147       (190 )
Other income, net     164       17  
Income before income tax (provision) benefit     1,406       580  
Income tax (provision) benefit     (189 )     24  
Net income   $ 1,217     $ 604  
Per share information:            
Earnings per share:            
Basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.02  
Diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.02  
Weighted-average shares used in computation:            
Basic     30,507       27,687  
Diluted     31,883       29,954  
             
Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses:            
Cost of revenue   $ 33     $ 74  
Research and development     176       116  
Sales and marketing     148       45  
General and administrative     94       126  
    $ 451     $ 361  
             
Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses:            
Cost of revenue   $ 67     $ 67  
Research and development           170  
    $ 67     $ 237  
             

 


eGain Corporation  
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
               
    Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2019   2018  
Income from operations   $ 1,095   $ 753  
Add:              
Stock-based compensation     451     361  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     67     237  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 1,613   $ 1,351  
               
Net income   $ 1,217   $ 604  
Add:              
Stock-based compensation     451     361  
Amortization of acquired intangibles     67     237  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 1,735   $ 1,202  
Per share information:              
Non-GAAP earnings per share:              
Basic   $ 0.06   $ 0.04  
Diluted   $ 0.05   $ 0.04  
Weighted-average shares used in computation:              
Basic     30,507     27,687  
Diluted     31,883     29,954  
               

 


eGain Corporation  
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                           
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Growth Rates   Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]  
    2019     2018                
Revenue:                          
SaaS   $ 12,418     $ 9,584       30 %     33 %  
Legacy revenue     3,154       4,143       (24 %)     (22 %)  
GAAP subscription     15,572       13,727       13 %     16 %  
GAAP professional services     1,618       1,974       (18 %)     (16 %)  
Total non-GAAP revenue   $ 17,190     $ 15,701       9 %     12 %  
                           
Cost of Revenue:                          
GAAP subscription   $ 3,750     $ 3,395                
Add back:                          
Amortization of intangible assets     (67 )     (67 )              
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 3,683     $ 3,328                
                           
GAAP professional services   $ 1,565     $ 1,840                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation     (33 )     (74 )              
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 1,532     $ 1,766                
                           
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 5,315     $ 5,235                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation     (33 )     (74 )              
Amortization of intangible assets     (67 )     (67 )              
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 5,215     $ 5,094       2 %     4 %  
                           
Gross Profit:                          
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 11,889     $ 10,399                
Non-GAAP professional services     86       208                
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 11,975     $ 10,607       13 %     16 %  
                           
Operating expenses:                          
GAAP research and development   $ 3,998     $ 3,559                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation expense     (176 )     (116 )              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     -       (170 )              
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 3,822     $ 3,273       17 %     18 %  
                           
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 4,738     $ 3,994                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation expense     (148 )     (45 )              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           -                
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 4,590     $ 3,949       16 %     19 %  
                           
GAAP general and administrative   $ 2,044     $ 2,160                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation expense     (94 )     (126 )              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                          
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 1,950     $ 2,034       (4 %)     (3 %)  
                           
GAAP operating expenses   $ 10,780     $ 9,713                
Add back:                          
Stock-based compensation expense     (418 )     (287 )              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           (170 )              
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 10,362     $ 9,256       12 %     14 %  
                           
                           
[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.  
                           

 

Primary Logo

