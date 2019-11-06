There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,855 in the last 365 days.

Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced third quarter and year-to-date results for 2019. 

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $4.5 million, a $0.5 million, or 13.5%, increase compared to the same period a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.48 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a 14.3% increase compared to $0.42 in the third quarter of 2018.

“Artesian remains focused on our ongoing strategy of growing our water and wastewater customer base and service area while investing in utility plant to provide the best possible service and quality to all of our customers,” said Dian C. Taylor, President & CEO.

Revenues totaled $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, $0.6 million, or 2.9%, more than revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Water sales revenue increased $0.6 million, or 3.3%, due to an increase in Distribution System Improvement Charge (“DSIC”) revenue and an increase in the number of customers served.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.3 million, or 2.5%, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.  Increases in expense were primarily related to consulting fees, plumbing services related to the Service Line Protection Plans (“SLP Plans”) and postage.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.2 million, or 6.6%, due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense decreased $0.3 million, or 18.3%, primarily due to the amortization of the deferred tax regulatory liability related to the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (“TCJA”) and a reversal of a federal tax reduction, the Domestic Production Activities Deduction, recorded in 2018 that was disallowed by the TCJA.

The allowance for funds used during construction (“AFUDC”) increased $0.4 million, as a result of higher long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. 

Interest expense increased $0.2 million, or 14%, primarily due to long-term debt interest associated with loans issued in August and December 2018 for wastewater utility plant investments.  In addition, short-term debt interest increased due to an increase in the amount borrowed under lines of credit and an increase in the interest rate.

Year-to-Date Results

For the first nine months of 2019, net income was $11.8 million, a $0.5 million, or 4.4%, increase compared to the same period a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share were $1.27 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. 

Revenues totaled $62.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $1.5 million, or 2.5%, more than revenues recorded for the same period in 2018. Water sales revenue increased $1.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to the same period a year ago, due to an increase in DSIC revenue and an increase in the number of customers served. 

Other utility operating revenue, increased $0.2 million, or 7.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily from the addition of new wastewater customers.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.9 million, or 2.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.  The increase in expense is primarily due to payroll and benefit costs, plumbing services related to the SLP Plans and higher property and other taxes related to additional utility plant subject to taxation.


About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula.  Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our investment in infrastructure projects and wastewater facilities and continued growth in the number of customers served.  These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in economic and market conditions generally, and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contact:
Nicki Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com



Artesian Resources Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
    Three months ended  
    September 30,  
    2019      2018  
Operating Revenues            
Water sales $ 20,102    $ 19,469  
Other utility operating revenue   1,245      1,189  
Non-utility operating revenue   1,202      1,266  
    22,549      21,924  
             
Operating Expenses            
Utility operating expenses   10,495      10,333  
Non-utility operating expenses   838      735  
Depreciation and amortization   2,679      2,513  
State and federal income taxes   1,498      1,834  
Property and other taxes   1,309      1,265  
    16,819      16,680  
             
Operating Income   5,730      5,244  
             
Allowance for funds used during construction   566      146  
Miscellaneous   (73)     87  
             
Income Before Interest Charges   6,223      5,477  
             
Interest Charges   1,765      1,548  
             
Net Income $ 4,458    $ 3,929  
             
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic   9,283      9,244  
Net Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.48    $ 0.42  
             
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted   9,329      9,299  
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.48    $ 0.42  
             
Artesian Resources Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
  September 30,   December 31,  
  2019    2018  
Assets            
Utility Plant, at original cost less            
accumulated depreciation $ 518,636    $ 498,678  
Current Assets   14,855      16,118  
Regulatory and Other Assets   15,446      15,034  
  $ 548,937    $ 529,830  
             
Capitalization and Liabilities            
             
Stockholders' Equity $ 156,903    $ 153,251  
Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion   114,558      115,862  
Current Liabilities   50,247      37,731  
Net Advances for Construction   5,814      6,596  
Contributions in Aid of Construction   144,785      138,015  
Other Liabilities   76,630      78,375  
  $ 548,937    $ 529,830  
             

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


