Bags Offers Remote Airline Check-In at New Economy Parking Garage at MSY

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bags, today announced its commencement of providing Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (“MSY”) passengers parking in the new Park MSY Express economy parking garage with a new and innovative service called Airline Baggage Check-In. This service allows passengers to remain in the comfort of their own vehicle once they drive into the baggage check-in area of the garage while airline-certified agents review TSA requirements, remove the checked luggage from their trunk, and process any applicable airline baggage fees. Then, passengers can park their own vehicle and travel without having to carry their luggage on the shuttle bus to the airport terminal, thereby avoiding having to stand in line at the airline ticket counter to check their luggage.

“We believe travelers will find this service not only helpful, but very convenient when choosing an economy parking option. New Orleans International Airport is excited to partner with Bags who will now provide the ability for passengers to travel luggage-free into the airport and to avoid lines at the airline ticket counters,” commented Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at MSY.

“Our goal is to make travel easier™ for travelers,” commented Darren Barton, Senior Vice President of the Aviation Services Group for Bags.

The service is currently available for passengers travelling on American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United.

Bags check-in services are available daily from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the economy parking lot located at 800 Airline Drive in Kenner, Louisiana.

Bags is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Plus Corporation (SP+). Bags serves airline, airport and hospitality clients as a leading provider of baggage delivery, remote airline check-in, and other related services. Visit www.bagsinc.com for more information.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT:

Jill Nagel

Senior Communications Manager

jnagel@spplus.com , 312-274-2102



