Merit Medical to Participate at Three Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at three upcoming conferences.



On Wednesday, November 13, at 10:55 a.m. MT, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference being held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale. He will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, November 21, Lampropoulos will participate at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum being held at the Westin Grand Central in New York City, hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Wednesday, December 4, at 2:00 p.m. ET, Lampropoulos will present at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace. He will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,350 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contact: Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications Phone: (801) 208-4167 e-mail: awright@merit.com Fax: (801) 253-1688



