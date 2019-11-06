There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,856 in the last 365 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 28, 2019.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $40.2 million for the thirteen week period ended September 28, 2019 (the current period), a 5.4% decrease as compared to $42.6 million for the thirteen week period ended September 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $10.6 million for the current period, a 3.4% decrease as compared to $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $0.7 million for the current period, as compared to $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $142.6 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 28, 2019 (the current period), a 1.7% decrease as compared to $145.1 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $35.9 million for the current period, a 0.9% decrease as compared to $36.3 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.6 million for the current period, as compared to $3.8 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $3.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $1.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2019, a 29.1% decrease as compared to $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $5.8 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2018, a 9.4% decrease as compared to $6.4 million for the comparable prior year period.  A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income (GAAP) can be found on the fourth page of this press release.

The Company experienced $1.4 million in severance, professional fees and other charges for the thirty-nine week period ended September 29, 2018.  These charges include severance accrued for the Company’s former chief executive officer and related payroll taxes, continuation of certain benefits and professional fees, totaling approximately $0.9 million.  The additional charges of $0.5 million incurred related to transactional financial advisory fees, legal fees associated with defending a frivolous lawsuit with a competitor of the Company, and search fees associated with hiring a senior executive.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We continued to experience strong performance from our Health Care & Information Technology segments. While we’re disappointed with the softness in Engineering revenue, we believe we are taking positive steps towards growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, “We expect strong cash flow through the remainder of the year and in fiscal 2020.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services.  RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors.  RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America.  Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions.  In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018 		 
Revenue $ 40,250   $ 42,559  
Cost of services   29,635     31,571  
Gross profit   10,615     10,988  
Selling, general and administrative   9,498     9,412  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   304     337  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   82     7  
Operating income   731     1,232  
Other expense, net   (326 )   (295 )
Income before income taxes   405     937  
Income tax expense   70     253  
Net income $ 335   $ 684  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $ 0.03   $ 0.06  
             


  Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended  
  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018 		 
Revenue $ 142,550   $ 145,081  
Cost of services   106,615     108,803  
Gross profit   35,935     36,278  
Selling, general and administrative   30,165     29,909  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   944     1,116  
Severance, professional fees and other charges   -     1,371  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   247     40  
Operating income   4,579     3,842  
Other expense, net   (1,275 )   (990 )
Income before income taxes   3,304     2,852  
Income tax expense   255     736  
Net income $ 3,049   $ 2,116  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $ 0.24   $ 0.17  
             

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
 (In Thousands)

  September 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018
  (Unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 393   $ 482
Accounts receivable, net $ 57,470   $ 52,335
Total current assets $ 64,928   $ 58,811
Total assets $ 91,740   $ 81,510
Total current liabilities $ 21,421   $ 23,188
Borrowing under line of credit $ 31,735   $ 27,540
Net debt (borrowings less cash) $ 31,342   $ 27,058
Total liabilities $ 60,689   $ 54,311
Stockholders’ equity $ 31,051   $ 27,199
           

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis.  We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.  Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. 

  Thirteen
Week Periods Ended 		  Thirty-Nine
Week Periods Ended
  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018 		  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018
GAAP net income $ 335   $ 684   $ 3,049   $ 2,116
Income tax expense   70     253     255     736
Interest expense   390     305     1,276     971
Imputed interest on contingent consideration   (56 )   -     40     -
Depreciation of property and equipment   304     337     944     1,116
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   82     7     247     40
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,125   $ 1,586   $ 5,811   $ 4,979
               
Adjustments              
Severance, professional fees and other charges   -     -     -     1,371
(Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions   (8 )   (10 )   (41 )   19
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,117   $ 1,576   $ 5,770   $ 6,369
                       

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018 		 
Net income $ 335   $ 684  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   442     1,125  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   727     4,496  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (175 )   (867 )
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (39 )   (466 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,901 )   1,206  
Accrued payroll and related costs   (769 )   (760 )
Right of use assets and liabilities   (14 )   -  
Income taxes payable   1     256  
Total adjustments   (1,728 )   4,990  
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,393 ) $ 5,674  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (58 )   (810 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   1,020     (4,552 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   (44 )   (33 )
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (475 ) $ 279  
             


  Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended  
  September 28,
2019 		  September 29,
2018 		 
Net income $ 3,049   $ 2,116  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,936     2,527  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (5,184 )   (1,664 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   483     (593 )
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   923     (1,560 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (3,366 )   (219 )
Accrued payroll and related costs   (1,986 )   905  
Right of use assets and liabilities   245     -  
Income taxes payable   30     552  
Total adjustments   (6,919 )   (52 )
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (3,870 ) $ 2,064  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (296 )   (1,423 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   4,160     (2,735 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   (83 )   (47 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (89 ) $ (2,141 )
             

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Week Period Ended September 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $ 15,140   $ 16,765   $ 8,345   $ 40,250  
Cost of services   10,984     12,795     5,856     29,635  
Gross profit $ 4,156   $ 3,970   $ 2,489   $ 10,615  
Gross profit margin   27.5 %   23.7 %   29.8 %   26.4 %


  Thirteen Week Period Ended September 29, 2018  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $ 19,424   $ 15,106   $ 8,029   $ 42,559  
Cost of services   14,049     11,665     5,857     31,571  
Gross profit $ 5,375   $ 3,441   $ 2,172   $ 10,988  
Gross profit margin   27.7 %   22.8 %   27.1 %   25.8 %


  Thirty-Nine Week Period Ended September 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $ 52,778   $ 64,305   $ 25,467   $ 142,550  
Cost of services   38,666     49,395     18,554     106,615  
Gross profit $ 14,112   $ 14,910   $ 6,913   $ 35,935  
Gross profit margin   26.7 %   23.2 %   27.1 %   25.2 %


  Thirty-Nine Week Period Ended September 29, 2018  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $ 62,412   $ 60,599   $ 22,070   $ 145,081  
Cost of services   45,706     46,822     16,275     108,803  
Gross profit $ 16,706   $ 13,777   $ 5,795   $ 36,278  
Gross profit margin   26.8 %   22.7 %   26.3 %   25.0 %
                         


RCM Technologies, Inc.
2500 McClellan Avenue
Pennsauken, NJ 08109		           Tel: 856.356.4500
Fax: 856.356.4600
info@rcmt.com
www.rcmt.com		           Corporate Contacts:
Bradley S. Vizi
Executive Chairman
Kevin D. Miller
Chief Financial Officer
         

Primary Logo

