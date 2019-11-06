MyoKardia to Present at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), today announced that Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. MT (11:45 a.m. ET) in Scottsdale, AZ.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the development of small molecule therapeutics aimed at the muscle proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction and underlying diseases of systolic and diastolic dysfunction. MyoKardia applies a precision medicine approach to develop its therapeutic candidates for patient populations with shared characteristics, such as causal genetic mutations or disease subtypes. MyoKardia has discovered a pipeline of product candidates directed at diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly 461) in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM); MYK-491 in Phase 2 for patients with stable heart failure; and MYK-224, in Phase 1 development for HCM.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts:

Michelle Corral

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

MyoKardia, Inc.

650-351-4690

mcorral@myokardia.com



Hannah Deresiewicz (investors)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.