OpGen Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Update on Announced Agreement to Combine Business with Curetis

Conference call to be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and provided a business update. Total nine-month revenue was $2.7 million compared with $2.2 million in 2018, a 22.4% increase. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $648 thousand, compared with $552 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, a 17.4% increase. Recent business highlights include:

OpGen and Curetis N.V. entered into the Implementation Agreement to combine the businesses of OpGen and Curetis GmbH that will lead to, when closed, a commercial-stage, transatlantic diagnostics company focused on data-driven solutions for molecular microbiology;

Ongoing activities to support the 510(k) pre-market notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for clearance of the Acuitas ® AMR Gene Panel test for the detection of antimicrobial resistance genes in bacterial isolates filed in May 2019;

AMR Gene Panel test for the detection of antimicrobial resistance genes in bacterial isolates filed in May 2019; Initiation during November of clinical trials to support De Novo submission for our lead rapid molecular diagnostic test, the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel Urine;

Achievement of planned program milestones under the New York State Infectious Disease Digital Health Initiative demonstration project;

The allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a key OpGen patent covering the Acuitas Lighthouse® Profiling technology used in the Company’s software for tracking AMR pathogens;

The presentation of preliminary Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel data for detecting urinary tract infections (UTI) at IDWeek 2019. The data demonstrate the concordance of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel results with conventional urine culture results and prediction of antimicrobial resistance using the Acuitas® Lighthouse Software;

Completion of a public offering with gross proceeds of $9.4 million. The Company intends to use a portion of the proceeds to complete the business combination with Curetis GmbH along with other planned business activities.

Evan Jones, Chairman and CEO of OpGen, stated, “The third quarter of 2019 saw a number of highlights for OpGen, most notably the transformative announcement of the planned business combination with Curetis. We believe combining the two companies will be a win for shareholders of both companies, with an expanded and proprietary product portfolio and a solid growth profile.”

Mr. Jones continued, “OpGen’s business had continued success during the third quarter with the achievement of key business milestones and significant progress towards gaining the first FDA clearance for our Acuitas products. We are encouraged by the positive preliminary data presented at IDWeek 2019 and the recent favorable actions by the USPTO.”

“We look forward to the completion of the business combination with Curetis, expected in early 2020. The outlook for OpGen’s products continues to improve and we look forward to further strengthening of our combined businesses through the planned business combination,” concluded Mr. Jones.

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $648 thousand, compared with $552 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.7 million, compared to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018;

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $4.1 million, compared with $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $12.4 million, compared to $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018;

The net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million or $3.95 per share, compared with $3.3 million or $10.67 per share in the third quarter of 2018. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $9.9 million or $13.32 per share, compared to $9.6 million or $36.09 per share for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Business and Operations Outlook

We anticipate achieving the following:

Complete planned business combination with Curetis in the first quarter of 2020;

Obtain FDA clearance to market the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for use with bacterial Isolates;

Complete clinical studies and file De Novo submissions with the FDA for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel Urine and the Acuitas Lighthouse Software for rapid testing of urine specimens and prediction of antibiotic resistance to front-line antibiotics; and

Complete data collection phase for New York State Infectious Disease Digital Health Initiative demonstration project.

Conference Call Information

OpGen’s management will host a conference call today, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and other business activities, as well as answer questions. Dial-in information is below:

Dial-in Information

U.S. Dial-in Number: (844) 420-8185

International Dial-in Number: +1 (216) 562-0481

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p64ma2dv

Conference ID: 2899666

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 13, 2019. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days. Replay access information is below:

Replay Information

U.S. Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

International Dial-in Number: +1 (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 2899666

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. We are developing molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs.

Our molecular diagnostics and informatics products, product candidates and services combine our Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with our proprietary, curated MDRO knowledgebase. We are working to deliver our products and services, some in development, to a global network of customers and partners. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (RUO) is intended for Research Use Only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The Acuitas Lighthouse Software is not distributed commercially for antibiotic resistance prediction and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

OpGen, Acuitas, and Acuitas Lighthouse are registered trademarks of OpGen, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the completion of the business combination with Curetis N.V., pursuit of FDA clearance for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for use with bacterial Isolates, the use of proceeds from the October 2019 public offering and the activities related to the Company's products and services. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the fact that we have broad discretion as to the use of proceeds from the October 2019 public offering and that we may not use the proceeds effectively; risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, OpGen’s ability to successfully and timely seek approval of, and obtain approval of its stockholders for the business combination with Curetis N.V., satisfy the closing conditions under the Implementation Agreement, successfully combine the businesses of OpGen and Curetis GmbH, comply with the complexities of a global business, achieve the synergies we expect, successfully implement the combined company’s strategic and business goals and objectives, advance our current and planned 510(k) clearance submissions with the FDA, and continue our activities under the New York State Infectious Disease Digital Health Initiative. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen Contact:

Michael Farmer

Vice President, Marketing

(240) 813-1284

mfarmer@opgen.com

Press Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Green

Edison Group

jgreen@edisongroup.com







OpGen, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 626,420 $ 4,572,487 Accounts receivable, net 377,284 373,858 Inventory, net 468,374 543,747 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 533,411 292,918 Total current assets 2,005,489 5,783,010 Property and equipment, net 201,762 1,221,827 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,096,472 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,214,482 — Goodwill 600,814 600,814 Intangible assets, net 884,504 1,085,366 Other noncurrent assets 426,629 259,346 Total assets $ 6,430,152 $ 8,950,363 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,872,762 $ 1,623,751 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,387,498 1,041,573 Accrued liabilities 1,040,562 902,019 Deferred revenue 9,808 15,824 Short-term notes payable 508,292 398,595 Short-term finance lease liabilities 627,620 399,345 Short-term operating lease liabilities 987,833 — Total current liabilities 6,434,375 4,381,107 Deferred rent — 162,919 Note payable 328,843 660,340 Warrant liability — 67 Long-term finance lease liabilities 411,103 437,189 Long-term operating lease liabilities 812,801 — Total liabilities 7,987,122 5,641,622 Commitments Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 882,268 and

432,286 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 8,823 4,323 Additional paid-in capital 170,449,216 165,396,036 Accumulated deficit (172,007,090 ) (162,078,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,919 ) (13,093 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,556,970 ) 3,308,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 6,430,152 $ 8,950,363







OpGen, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 573,035 $ 539,856 $ 1,597,505 $ 1,805,877 Laboratory services 185 12,365 5,435 22,155 Collaboration revenue 75,000 — 1,075,000 359,316 Total revenue 648,220 552,221 2,677,940 2,187,348 Operating expenses Cost of products sold 262,373 292,984 681,568 939,479 Cost of services 196,184 98,189 592,647 446,144 Research and development 1,139,369 1,286,300 4,069,335 3,821,117 General and administrative 1,560,706 1,743,636 4,901,136 5,365,221 Sales and marketing 376,955 361,310 1,142,755 1,117,380 Transaction costs 538,061 — 538,061 — Impairment of right-of-use asset — — 520,759 — Total operating expenses 4,073,648 3,782,419 12,446,261 11,689,341 Operating loss (3,425,428 ) (3,230,198 ) (9,768,321 ) (9,501,993 ) Other (expense) income Other income (expense) 1,043 (93 ) (8,213 ) 5,210 Interest expense (49,099 ) (28,074 ) (142,672 ) (140,453 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (8,954 ) 3,025 (9,426 ) (6,556 ) Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments — (85 ) 67 8,070 Total other expense (57,010 ) (25,227 ) (160,244 ) (133,729 ) Loss before income taxes (3,482,438 ) (3,255,425 ) (9,928,565 ) (9,635,722 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss (3,482,438 ) (3,255,425 ) (9,928,565 ) (9,635,722 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (3,482,438 ) $ (3,255,425 ) $ (9,928,565 ) $ (9,635,722 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (3.95 ) $ (10.67 ) $ (13.32 ) $ (36.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 882,280 305,187 745,471 266,997 Net loss $ (3,482,438 ) $ (3,255,425 ) $ (9,928,565 ) $ (9,635,722 ) Other comprehensive gain foreign currency translations 7,298 1,528 5,174 7,062 Comprehensive loss $ (3,475,140 ) $ (3,253,897 ) $ (9,923,391 ) $ (9,628,660 )



